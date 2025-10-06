New York Times’ Nick Kristof Stars in Cringiest Video You’ll See from Portland

It’s often said the left can’t meme. If the New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s latest video on X is any indication, the left can’t do much of anything that requires a sense of humor. If there was such an award, I’d nominate this performance from one of the more posh streets in Downtown Portland as the Cringiest Video of the Day.

My video report from the perilous front lines of what President Trump described as “war-ravaged” Portland, a city “on fire,” requiring troops to come save us. pic.twitter.com/EarWVjkpx3 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 6, 2025

In the video, he says in a facetious role play, “Be careful. Portland is on fire. Our president says so. You can hear the artillery booming. The rival gangs fighting.The clouds of teargas all around us."

"Be careful,” he continues, before pausing and changing his demeanor to what appears to be the norm for him. “But actually, this isn’t a war zone, whatever Trump says. It is perfectly peaceful. So, during the ceasefire, I’m going to attend an Oregon Historical Society dinner.”

He then dutifully and quietly marches into the Portland Art Museum to join his fellow elitists for the thing they do best – cocktail. They do this behind thick walls, surrounded by security, exactly two miles from where this has been occurring.

Antifa terrorists in Portland are now assaulting people with bottles filled with urine while police stand by and do nothing.



Portland police are an absolute disgrace. They are controlled by Antifapic.twitter.com/5XRTvnw9Zg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2025

And this…

Um dos muitos parques destruídos em Portland. É assim que se parece uma sociedade falida. https://t.co/qDjDvexIxd — Montenegro (@FabianoMontene4) October 6, 2025

What makes Krisotof’s awkward video worse is the fact that he and his likeminded snobs know which areas to avoid and ignore when they travel to their society dinners. This illustrates a tacit understanding that they do indeed know what’s happening in their midst. Their own evasive behaviors reveal a quiet admission of what’s going on, even as they pretend “there’s nothing to see here.”

One of the traits of a good news man is an ability to connect with the average reader, and that may be the case for Nicholas Donabet Kristof at the Times. It’s not like it’s the paper of record for the blue-collar guy who just got off the graveyard shift and is working paycheck to paycheck.

If Kristof’s own background is any indication, the Harvard alum appeals to readers who are more likely to be fellow privileged Ivy League graduates. Though he does have some connection to Portland. He is the son of two professors who taught at Portland State University.

This would indicate that he knows all of the right people and none of the wrong people. And that comes through as we watch him live out his fantasy, pretending that Portland hasn’t become the human cesspool of the United States with the whole world’s eyes upon it right now.

