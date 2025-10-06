Bari Weiss Named CBS News Chief, Progs Lose Their... You Know

You know what Bluesky is, right? Pronounced "brewski" to reflect its Soviet roots (not really... but kinda really), Bluesky is the social media platform where good-hearted progressives fled to escape all the hate on Elon Musk's X, and where they could wish death upon their political rivals in peace.

Advertisement

Seriously.

I only mention Bluesky because today I set up an account there — I haven't posted yet, because I will almost certainly have my account suspended within hours or minutes of being honest — after The Spectator's Stephen L. "Redsteeze" Miller encouraged people this morning to log in and do a search for Bari Weiss, and witness the murderous meltdowns.

Hang on. I have to back out a bit wider.

Weiss is the "left-leaning centrist," as she puts it, Columbia University-trained former New York Times opinion editor/contributor who currently serves as the Left's Emmanuel Goldstein because she loves free speech and doesn't hate Israel. Except that instead of George Orwell's Two Minutes Hate, the Left has nothing but Five Years (And Counting!) Hate for Weiss.

If her apostasy weren't enough to drive the Left battier than usual, Weiss's refusal to get canceled certainly is. Worse, she's gone from success to success following her 2020 resignation from the NYT, accusing the paper of "unlawful discrimination, [a] hostile work environment, and constructive discharge" and "caving to the whims of critics on [pre-Musk woke] Twitter."

Paramount just bought her The Free Press online publication for $150 million and named her editor-in-chief of CBS News. It's that last bit that has Lefty panties wadded so tightly that they risk collapsing into singularities. They understand, perhaps even better than conservatives do, what it means for a progressive mainstream media mainstay to come under the control of a "self-styled free speech martyr," as the Financial Times once called Weiss.

Advertisement

In its inevitable write-up this morning, Hollywood house rag Variety referred to Weiss as a "Digital Provocateur," but to be fair, it posted the link on X instead of Bluesky because I guess even Variety is put off by the loons over there. Variety has a Bluesky account, but the paper took it dormant months ago.

The Left completely lost its... you know... when Musk turned Twitter (now X) into a free speech platform. They were right to, because I don't think 2024 could have happened without X. What happens after a major media news outlet becomes a bit more fair and balanced, we can only guess, but for now, channel your inner Dracula, hearing the wolves howl: "Listen to them, the children of the night. What music they make!”

Here's the thing.

When Weiss was born in 1981, she'd have been considered a mainstream Democrat: committed to Big Government intervention in the economy, a friend to Israel, and a staunch defender of the First Amendment. Think of then-House Speaker Tip O'Neill — a hardcore Democrat who was still able to hammer out a tax reform deal with Ronald Reagan because Reagan was able to convince him it was good economic policy.

Today's mainstream Democrats have moved so far — so violently far — from Tip O'Freakin'Neill that they'll still line up for a Virginia Attorney General candidate who literally called for the murder of a Republican's children, doubling down and calling them "little fascists."

To be fair to Jay Jones, he only called for the murder of children because he thought it would advance his agenda. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) October 6, 2025

Advertisement

But I digress.

If I had to guess, Weiss will take CBS News back to something like where it was 40 years ago, but with a 21st-century twist.

That's something we on the Right can live with, but that today's Left cannot. Ponder that a moment, won't you?

And since I promised you some Bluesky meltdowns, here goes — but the language is not always safe for work.

First up, CBS News is now the same as Nazi collaborators, because of course, it is.

Vichy News is not the same as vichyssoise, which I could really go for right now.

Jamelle Bouie must be losing his touch, comparing CBS under Weiss to mere oligarchs instead of actual Nazis.

This one might be my favorite, just for the total lack of awareness.

Finally, there's this:

You can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/LdZoltscwv — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) October 6, 2025

Same person, one hour apart — she muted her own posts.

You can't make this stuff up, and on Bluesky, you don't have to.

Recommended: MAID in Canada: Euthanasia Organ Harvesting 'Surges'

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.