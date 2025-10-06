Bill Nye the Partisan Guy’s Election Hurricane Prediction Was an Epic Fail

Matt Margolis | 1:19 PM on October 06, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

In the weeks leading up to last year’s presidential election, Bill Nye the Science Guy appeared on MSNBC and assured viewers that voting for Kamala Harris could halt hurricanes.

Advertisement

I’m not exaggerating. He really said it: “The other side, as we often call it … has no plans to address climate change, no plans for long-term, um, dealing with these sorts of problems. If you have young voters out there, encourage them to vote. People say, ‘What can I do about climate change?’ If we were talking about it, associating it with big storms like this, that would be really good, but the main thing is vote.”

At the time Nye made this insane claim, Hurricane Milton was on the verge of making landfall in Florida.

Well, the joke’s on Nye.

Obviously, Harris lost big time in the presidential election, and guess what? According to AccuWeather, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season just marked the first time in a decade that no hurricane has made landfall in the United States through the end of September.

This marks the first time in a decade — since 2015 — that the United States has seen no hurricane landfalls through the end of September. In fact, 2025 will be only the ninth year since the turn of the century without a hurricane striking the U.S. by this point in the season. Historically, this pattern has been a strong indicator of a quiet season: seven of the previous eight years in which September passed without a landfall saw no hurricanes make landfall in the United States for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

“Every hurricane season is different. This hurricane season so far is quite unique, with several close calls for the United States,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva explained. “Erin was a major hurricane that stayed 200 miles off the coast of North Carolina in August. The Southeast was spared from major flooding from Hurricane Imelda in September, thanks in part to the rare Fujiwhara Effect. Hurricane Humberto passed within 500 miles of Imelda and helped to pull the smaller storm away from the U.S. coast and out to sea.”

Experts note that the last time the U.S. saw no hurricane landfalls through September was 2015. Since 2000, seven other seasons — 2013, 2010, 2009, 2006, 2002, 2001, and 2000 — also had no U.S. hurricane landfalls by September, and in all but one of those years (2002, when Hurricane Lili struck later), the rest of the season passed without a hurricane hitting the U.S.

Think Nye will give Donald Trump credit for that? Of course not. But you can bet that if Kamala had won, he would have gone right back to MSNBC and said, “See! I told you so!"

In the end, Bill Nye’s wild claim that voting for Kamala would somehow stop hurricanes spectacularly backfired. 

Advertisement

I’m not saying electing President Trump had anything to do with this year’s unusually calm Atlantic hurricane season because storms don’t care about politics. No vote, no candidate, and certainly no politician’s promises can control Mother Nature. Yet there was Bill Nye the Partisan Guy, strutting onto MSNBC with “science-based” voter advice, confidently telling Americans they could control the weather with their vote.

Fast forward to today, and he’s left with nothing but egg on his face.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

Something HUGE May Be Brewing for the GOP in New Jersey Matt Margolis
Even NBC Knows It's the Schumer Shutdown and That Democrats Own It Matt Margolis
The Grift of David Hogg and the 2028 Plans of Ted Cruz: A Cautionary Tale About Unrealistic Expectations Scott Pinsker
Federal Judge Commands President Trump Not to Use ANY National Guard to Back Up ICE in Portland Victoria Taft
No Way! Yet Another 'Bearded Lady' Busted for Attacking Kids? Kevin Downey Jr.
The Morning Briefing: ICE Is Real America Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Death of Discovery: When Art Begins With an Answer
5 Questions for Democrat Supporters
Muslims Vandalize Texas Church, and Hamas-Linked CAIR Discovers Free Speech
Advertisement