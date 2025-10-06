Propaganda Posing: Hamas Flotilla Had 1/10 of a Truck Worth of Aid

The Israeli Foreign Ministry (MFA) announced that not only did Greta Thunberg’s Hamas flotilla have disturbing terrorist sympathies, but its reason for refusing to accept mediation from other countries to deliver aid to Gaza was that there was less than a tenth of a truck‘s worth of aid across all of the dozens of ships in the flotilla.

Israel has absolutely poured aid into Gaza on a daily basis, despite the fact that the majority of people there support genocidal Jihad against Israel, and the rest of the world gives Israel little to no credit for doing so. In contrast, the Hamas flotilla made the trip purely for propaganda purposes, which is why they didn’t bother to bring anything but a trifling amount of aid with them. Trifling is the operative word for everything about the Hamas flotilla and its members.

Exposed: the jihadi Hamas flotilla



The "Flotilla to Gaza" is openly backed by the jihadist Hamas.



In Hamas’s words: “We call for mobilizing all means to support the Global Steadfastness Flotilla heading to Gaza.”



This is not humanitarian. This is a jihadist initiative… pic.twitter.com/cS0lPoGNtp — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 22, 2025

Based on the information provided by Israel’s MFA, a single aid truck usually carries about 20 tons of aid into Gaza, and there are normally 300 trucks a day heading into the Hamas- and Palestinian Authority-run strip on a daily basis. The Hamas flotilla had about two tons of aid altogether from across 42 vessels. That is how embarrassingly hypocritical Thunberg and her companions are.

'The Dragon's Prophecy': Watch D'Souza's Epic Oct. 7 Documentary

The state of Israel provided a nice visual to illustrate the facts:

No wonder the fake-aid Hamas–Sumud flotilla rejected all the proposals from Israel, Italy, and Greece to peacefully unload the aid for Gaza in one of the regional ports: after checking all the ships and yachts of the flotilla, the total “aid” we found amounted to barely 2 tons… pic.twitter.com/gLs3hgjD51 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 6, 2025

Greta and co. were not desperate to provide aid to a starving Gaza (which, as you can tell from the amount of aid that Israel is sending in, is not in fact starving — except when Hamas manages to steal enough of the aid, which it continually tries to do). Rather, this was all an effort to agitate for hatred against Israel and empathy for terrorists while actually contributing to exacerbating rather than ameliorating the situation. And just in time for the important Jewish feasts of Yom Kippur and now Sukkot:

Chag Sukkot Sameach! 🌿🍋



The sukkah hut’s fragile walls and open roof remind us that true security comes not from bricks and mortar, but from faith, gratitude, and the moral strength of our people.



As we rejoice in this festival of unity and joy, our hearts remain with the… pic.twitter.com/0Ht6BhG63p — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 6, 2025

The state of Israel also shared a video so that the world could see just how empty one of the flotilla ships was, which had been promoted as full of aid:

.@IsraelPolice is looking for the humanitarian aid from the Hamas-Sumud provocation so it can be transferred peacefully to Gaza.



The only problem: so far they haven’t found much.



Like we said, it was never about the aid. It was always about the provocation. pic.twitter.com/AbL52UGQCv — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 2, 2025

Should we be surprised? Not really. Greta has consistently demonstrated a radical antisemitic, pro-Hamas bias, and another organizer is a Hezbollah “fanboy,” Thiago Ávila. This was propaganda, impure and simple.

