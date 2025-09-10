Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zestletwüung was determined to bring a thriving chain of Pilates sushi studios to all of America and almost certainly Guam.

It didn't take long after January 20 of this year for evidence of all that we knew was wrong during Joe Biden's sham presidency to start trickling in. That trickle soon turned into a flood of proof that it was all just as awful as we thought it was, if not worse. I haven't written about a lot of it because, honestly, my Biden fatigue was already pretty bad by, oh, Super Bowl Sunday 2021.

The American people need to keep being reminded of just what an elaborate scam the entire Biden presidency was, however, so I get around scribbling about the drooling nightmare from time to time.

It's staggering to ponder the totality of President Joe Biden Lie, even for those of us who chronicled the entire thing. It began during the primaries, when the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media created a Joseph Robinette Biden who never existed. He'd always been one of the most divisive people in American politics, a real nasty piece of work. The MSM hacks turned him into a kindly grandpa who was going to read the electorate bedtime stories after he got Orange Man Bad out of the White House.

Oh, they told everyone that he was a centrist too, despite his previous 8-year stint as the vice president under the exceedingly radical Barack Obama. Biden may actually have been a moderate Democrat when he began his stint as The Lightbringer's Veep, but moderate Democrats ceased to exist after eight years of that.

Once they made all of that up, it was easy to keep faking it. He was sharp as a tack. He was brilliant at foreign policy. The Biden economy was roaring.

Yeah, about that last bit...

This is from Matt:

For four years, Joe Biden bragged about presiding over the “strongest economy in history.” He propped up his narrative with the return of jobs after the COVID shutdowns and falsely claimed his policies created them. Even liberal outlets admitted he was padding the numbers, but Biden never stopped repeating the lie. Now the lie has officially collapsed. The Bureau of Labor Statistics just confirmed what President Trump has been saying all along: Biden’s “strong economy” was nothing but smoke and mirrors. On Monday, the BLS issued the largest downward revision in its history, wiping out nearly a million jobs — 911,000 to be exact. That’s not a minor correction; that’s proof Biden’s economic record wasn’t just exaggerated, but was a fraud from the start.

It was imperative for the MSM drones to prop up Biden no matter how much they had to prevaricate. They knew what they were doing too, despite their many protestations now about being in the dark about all that was wrong with Joe Biden and all that went awry during his time in office.

Democrats really do believe that all Americans are stupid. That's why right now they're telling us that crime really isn't bad in Chicago. The DNC power brokers and their media wing thought that they could fabricate all of Joe Biden's "achievements" for the whole of his presidency and the rubes in the hinterlands would never find out. As I am fond of saying, Democrats act as if none of us has heard of the internet.

The hard sell on Biden's economy was really over the top. Paul Krugman hadn't yet retired from The New York Times and was constantly churning out columns that all essentially boiled down to: Pay no attention to your financial struggles, you're just too stupid to know how well this economy is doing. Variations on that theme were echoed throughout the MSM.

Fortunately, the economy can be fixed. A lot of the damage that Biden did can, but there is just so much of it. The toxic combination of a pudding brained president and an America-hating commie cabal working in his stead wrought a lot of havoc. The task is made more difficult when each problem turns out to be even worse than originally thought.

Let's hope that there aren't any more surprises for a while. Or ever.

