Michigan Dismisses Case Against Trump’s 2020 Electors

Donald Trump’s separate slate of electors in the 2020 election have spent years fighting to avoid prison or other serious legal consequences, but they finally won.

Advertisement

The 15 Trump electors, who were labeled “fake electors” by Democrats, will not go to criminal trial over allegations they illegally tried to overturn Joe Biden’s officially announced 2020 win. District Court Judge Kristen D. Simmons announced, “These cases will not be bound over to the circuit court. Each case will be dismissed.”

A Michigan judge on Tuesday dismissed all charges against Republicans who claimed to be presidential electors for President Donald Trump in 2020, ruling prosecutors failed to show they intended to defraud anyone. pic.twitter.com/7c6XtepkYY — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 9, 2025

John Eastman, a legal expert and Claremont Institute fellow who was disbarred for challenging the 2020 election’s integrity on behalf of Trump, celebrated the new ruling on X. “Huge decision out of Michigan today. Judge Simmons dismissed the criminal action against the 2020 Trump electors, holding that the evidence did not even support probable cause of the alleged crime to defraud. Also, that the electors were exercising const[itutiona]l right to petition govt!” he posted.

Democrats have been the same for 200 years — when they lose an election, they scream non-stop that it was rigged and illegitimate, and when they win (however questionably) they claim that even questioning the results is criminal. Fortunately, they appear to have lost this round.

For Our VIPs: Despite 154% Rise in School Spending Since 1970, Test Scores Have Fallen

CBS News, which of course was all in on labeling anyone discussing election integrity as a dangerous “election denier,” huffily stated, “A Michigan judge dismissed criminal charges Tuesday against a group of people who were accused of attempting to falsely certify President Donald Trump as the winner of the 2020 election in the battleground state, a major blow to prosecutors as similar cases in four other states have been muddied with setbacks.”

Advertisement

Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, having lost her bid to punish the electors via the courts, asserted hysterically, “This was, in my belief, a coordinated attempt to overturn the will of the American people and reinstate Donald Trump as president, despite Joe Biden's victory in the election to that office.”

For Our VIPs: L.A. Mayor Whines She Can’t Get Car Wash Due to ICE Arrests

Scarcely a major election has gone by in America for well over 150 years without someone somewhere in the country trying to tamper with election results — most especially Democrats. That is not conspiracy theory, it is simply truth. The important thing is to assess objectively and honestly, without bias, whether a specific claim of election interference is true or false.

Hopefully the GOP can take its lessons learned from 2020 and move ahead to victory in the 2026 midterms.

Here at PJ Media, we know that you want the news without a woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!