Joe Biden's Economy Was So Much Worse Than We Thought

For four years, Joe Biden bragged about presiding over the “strongest economy in history.” He propped up his narrative with the return of jobs after the COVID shutdowns and falsely claimed his policies created them. Even liberal outlets admitted he was padding the numbers, but Biden never stopped repeating the lie.

Now the lie has officially collapsed. The Bureau of Labor Statistics just confirmed what President Trump has been saying all along: Biden’s “strong economy” was nothing but smoke and mirrors. On Monday, the BLS issued the largest downward revision in its history, wiping out nearly a million jobs — 911,000 to be exact. That’s not a minor correction; that’s proof Biden’s economic record wasn’t just exaggerated, but was a fraud from the start.

“Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record proving that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

She continued, “This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore trust and confidence in the BLS’s data on behalf of the financial markets, businesses, policymakers, and families that rely on this data to make major decisions.”

She’s exactly right. This revelation comes just over a month after President Donald Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, a Biden appointee.

“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Jobs Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social last month. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.”

Many on the left claimed that action was in response to a weaker than expected jobs report, but this revelation should prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the BLS under McEntarfer had clearly become politicized, with grossly inflated jobs numbers designed to boost Biden before the 2024 election.

But the scandal goes much deeper than that. Think about how many Americans made financial choices, how many businesses planned investments, and how many policymakers made decisions based on jobs data that now turns out to have been flat-out wrong. And it’s not just one bad revision.

The BLS admitted they had overstated Biden's "job creation" by about 1.5 million. That’s no small mistake. In fact, that’s not a mistake at all. That’s actively misleading the public, and that’s why firing McEntarfer was the right move, and why Trump’s nominee to replace her, E.J. Antoni, must be confirmed.

The numbers prove that Biden’s presidency was a failure even on its own terms. He flooded the labor market with illegal immigrants, pumped out trillions in reckless spending, and handed out subsidies like candy. Even then, he couldn’t match the jobs growth from Trump’s first term. That is nothing short of humiliating. For years, the media parroted Biden’s talking point that he “created more jobs than any president in history.” Now we know the truth: those jobs were fake, inflated, or outright imaginary.

Biden built his presidency on a lie, and now the lie has collapsed. The so-called “historic job growth” was never real—it was a mirage propped up by partisan bureaucrats and repeated endlessly by a complicit media desperate to protect him. Meanwhile, Trump’s warnings about Biden’s phony numbers turned out to be exactly right, just as they were about inflation, gas prices, and the border. The revision is a complete repudiation of Biden’s entire economic narrative.

