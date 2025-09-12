Thank God Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Was Captured ALIVE

Because otherwise, this was gonna be another Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy debacle, only more so — which the liberals would weaponize to avoid culpability.

So thank God, early Friday morning, our prayers were answered. As my esteemed colleague Matt Margolis reported, President Donald Trump announced on “Fox & Friends” that a murder suspect is now in custody — turned in, apparently, by his own father.

But even before he was taken into custody, I was optimistic about this outcome. Had this sick, twisted monster valued the PR messaging more than his life, immediately after the murder, his most likely next move would’ve been to:

Claim credit for Charlie’s death; Attach it to a larger manifesto; And then kill himself.

Wouldn’t require much set-up, either. All it would take is a single social media post and a single bullet.

The human mind craves clarity and resolution. Unchecked boxes, unanswered questions, and unknown variables don’t just make us uneasy; they also open the door to wild speculation and bull[expletive] conspiracies.

And Charlie Kirk’s family deserves better than that.

From Lee Harvey Oswald to Thomas Matthew Crooks, whenever the suspect in a high-profile assassination attempt is killed pre-trial, it provides an opening for crazed conspiratorial gobbledygook. Hell, we’re still debating JFK’s assassination — and that was more than 60 years ago — and it remains unclear how and why Crooks got within a whisker of murdering Donald Trump.

Which gave an open license for folks like Alex Jones to blame “Biden’s puppet masters” for Crooks’ assassination attempt:

Biden’s puppet masters ran the attack on Trump and they will do it again. The secret service now admits the assassin was on the roof for 26 minutes. The secret service has a long history of deliberate stand downs. Think Dallas Texas 1963 and go from there… https://t.co/6K6TeYpVJn — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 16, 2024

Can I prove that Joe Biden (and/or his “puppet masters”) WEREN’T secretly controlling Crooks? Nope!

And that’s the beauty of conspiracy theories: They can’t be proven right, and they can’t be proven wrong. Thus, the most entertaining version of the story tends to be the one that dominates our discourse.

(Just to be clear, I don’t think President Autopen Biden ordered a “hit” on Donald Trump. The truth, I imagine, is more mundane: Under Biden’s watch, the Secret Service devolved into incompetence — the inevitable consequences of a braindead chief executive promoting agents via DEI standards instead of merit. It wasn’t malice; it was institutional ineptitude.)

(And just to be clear, Part II: That doesn’t excuse the barbaric actions of leftwing ghouls like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tex.), who actually sponsored a bill to strip President Trump of secret service protection just a few months before Crooks struck his ear with a bullet. However, it should be noted that their bill failed.)

No matter how many conservatives are attacked, maimed, and killed, the song remains the same: Liberals will always blame conservatives for violence.

Even after Trump was nearly assassinated on two different occasions. Even after GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was riddled with bullets during a baseball game. And even after Charlie Kirk was slaughtered on a college campus, the Democrats’ talking points haven’t budged an inch:

Less than a day after Charlie Kirk is killed, Rep. Seth Moulton is blaming "right-wing extremists" for the majority of political violence in this country.pic.twitter.com/OD1CzrAsox — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2025

We know this. It’s who they are. This is what they do!

And if there was ANY ambiguity over Charlie’s death, the liberals would 100% weaponize it to obscure blame. Hell, less than a month ago — when a trans-identified, anti-religion madman murdered Catholic schoolchildren — The New York Times waged one helluva misinformation campaign, feigning complete and total ignorance over the murderer’s motives:

Far more people read headlines than articles, which is why the wording of headers is almost always Ground Zero for media misinformation. Just by looking at The New York Times’ drumbeat of headlines, you’d get the impression that the shooter’s motives are a “mystery” that “we may never know” — yet those vicious, mean-spirited conservatives keep on picking on poor, innocent trans people!

If you give ‘em a PR inch, they’ll take a PR mile.

So thank God the alleged murderer of Charlie Kirk is in custody today, sitting in a jail cell. Thank God his depravity is on full display. As the New York Post reported this morning:

“We got him,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced, with the arrest at 10 p.m. Thursday some 33 hours after Kirk was gunned down. Tyler [Robinson] was turned in by family members, who said he was “full of hate” — and confessed to his dad that he was the killer. He even wrote, “Hey fascist! Catch!” on bullets found at the crime scene, Cox said. [emphasis added]

There’s no room for ambiguity. No place for loose ends. We can’t allow maybes, what-ifs, or manufactured conspiracies.

The bottom line is, Charlie Kirk is the latest conservative to be murdered by the radical left for his political beliefs. That’s the story — period, full stop.

And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

