The Murder of Charlie Kirk and ‘The End of the Beginning’

“This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” —Winston Churchill, Nov. 10, 1942

You feel it, don’t you? That ugly, unsettling sense that everything’s different now. It’s no longer the same country.

Advertisement

This is the story of Charlie Kirk, the United States of America, and what the hell happens next. Today, on the 24th anniversary of 9/11, we stand before two paths.

And, as Americans, the choice is entirely ours.

The first path leads somewhere darker and bloodier, replete with reprisals, escalations, vengeance, and fury. Those on the right who crave retribution will pursue it; those on the left who burst into loud, boisterous cheers when a 31-year-old father was murdered in broad daylight will expand their sights, scratching off Charlie’s name and slaughtering the next conservative on their hit-list who is “literally Hitler,” an “enemy of democracy,” and who therefore deserves to die.

It’s the most tempting path, too. My brain screams “No,” but I’d be lying if I denied the bloodlust billowing in my heart — the desire to smash the other side, shatter their dreams, and leave them a broken, bloody mess.

Just like they did to Charlie and his family.

The second path is narrower and less accessible, filled with treacherous obstacles that obscure what’s ahead. It’s contrary to basic human nature, requiring not vengeance, but a leap of faith — one that commands us to love our enemies, forgive the unforgivable, and somehow pull our country back together again.

For the good of the children — his and ours — this is the path Charlie would want us to take.

Will we heed our angels or demons? Alas, it’s still far too early to tell. Much will hinge on the identity of Charlie’s assassin. The leftwing acolytes of identity politics take their cues on the basis of race, gender, and sexuality; if the assassin is “one of their own,” their first impulse will be to defend, support, and attack.

Advertisement

They might give lip service to condemning violence, but it’ll always be followed with a “but…”

That’s because, in their heart of hearts, they view the murders of Charlie Kirk, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and their other “victims” less as a tragedy and more akin to “chickens coming home to roost.” To them, these aren’t real people; they’re symbols and abstractions.

After all, for ten long years, the radical left — and their knee-jerk media sycophants — have systematically dehumanized their GOP enemies:

Advertisement

Even our esteemed “college professors” are in agreement: The MAGA movement is “…everything that is evil in this world. And they must be viewed and dealt with as such.” [emphasis added]

MAGA is everything that is evil in this world. And they must be viewed and dealt with as such. https://t.co/lo0vNAQTsQ — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) January 14, 2025

In all probability, Charlie Kirk is dead today because of the hyperbolic, over-the-top rhetoric of the radical left. Actions have consequences, words have meaning, and if you compare someone to Hitler long enough, eventually there WILL be violence.

Which means, if the radical left continues with its rhetoric, there’s going to be more murders, more blood, and more dead conservatives.

Republicans cannot reunite America on our own. We can speak to our base — and in honor of the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, we absolutely must — but it’s beyond our scope to reach the radical left.

They don’t trust us. Everything we say will fall on deaf ears. (We’re “Nazis,” after all.)

No, to bring Americans back together again, we desperately need the help of the Democrats. We cannot reunite our nation unless the far left influencers — their version(s) of Charlie Kirk — loudly and unapologetically declare the following:

Political violence is always, ALWAYS wrong, with NO equivocations, qualifications, or exceptions. Hitler was Hitler; Republicans are Republicans; and the two were NEVER the same. Dehumanizing our political opponents is evil and un-American. It’s beneath us — and now, finally, we’ll stop.

Advertisement

Related: Gov. Pritzker Calls U.S. Troops ‘Invaders’ — and Invading Illegal Aliens ‘Our Neighbors and Friends’

We’re in a brand-new chapter in American history. We’re nowhere near the beginning of the end, but you can feel it in the air: Charlie Kirk’s death has signaled the end of the beginning.

You, me, and our children’s children are in uncharted territory.

Unfortunately, what happens next isn’t only up to us.

It’s up to the far left, too — and given their track record, I’d be lying if I said I was optimistic. I’m not: I fear we’re headed toward the first path.

May God love, bless, and protect all of you.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!