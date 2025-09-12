BREAKING: ‘We Have Him’: Trump Says Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination ‘In Custody’

President Donald Trump revealed during an interview on Fox & Friends Friday morning that the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk is now in custody, calling the arrest the result of a tireless, around-the-clock effort by law enforcement.

The conversation began when host Ainsley Earhardt mentioned that Trump had attended the 9/11 memorial the day before, while Vice President J.D. Vance traveled to Arizona to be with Kirk’s family and accompany the body back home. Earhardt also noted Trump’s announcement that he intends to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a decision the president confirmed on air.

When asked about the status of the suspect, Trump didn’t hold back. “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” he said. “Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor. Everybody did a great job.”

Trump highlighted just how daunting the investigation was at the start. “Getting somebody that you start off with absolutely nothing,” he explained. “We started off with a clip that made him look like an ant. That was almost useless. We just saw there was somebody up there. And so much work has been done over the last two and a half days. It’s amazing actually, when you start off with that and then all of a sudden, you get lucky or talent or whatever it is. But yeah, I think we’re in great shape."

Trump has announced the status of the manhunt for Charlie Kirk's assassin:



"With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody." pic.twitter.com/c3zY4gHH0Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

The news marks the first public confirmation of an arrest in the case since Kirk was gunned down during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University earlier this week, in what appears to have been an ideologically motivated attack. Trump’s remarks signal that investigators have moved swiftly to deliver justice for the slain conservative leader, a development likely to bring some measure of relief to Kirk’s grieving supporters.

At this stage, however, the FBI has not yet issued its own confirmation of the arrest, leaving Trump’s statement as the only official word on the matter. That makes the president’s announcement all the more significant — and all eyes will now be on federal authorities to confirm the details.

Law enforcement in Utah held a late press conference Thursday night to provide updates on the manhunt for Kirk’s assassin. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino were on hand in Salt Lake City but did not speak. Instead, investigators unveiled new surveillance footage and enhanced still images showing the suspect fleeing the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired.

The images revealed a clearer look at the suspect: a t-shirt, backpack, hat with a triangle logo, and Converse shoes. Investigators also confirmed they’ve recovered the firearm used in the attack and traced the suspect’s movements after the shooting.

The case has drawn massive public engagement, with more than 7,000 tips flooding in — reportedly the highest volume since the Boston Marathon bombing. Law enforcement has already conducted 200 witness interviews, and forensic analysis is underway at both state and federal labs.

Gov. Spencer Cox thanked federal officials for working alongside Utah agencies and stressed the importance of public cooperation, saying law enforcement “cannot do our job without the public’s help.” He also warned of “a tremendous amount of disinformation” spreading online about the case and vowed that prosecutors will seek the death penalty once the killer is captured.

Justice for Charlie Kirk is finally within reach. After a relentless, around-the-clock law enforcement effort, the assassin is reportedly in custody.