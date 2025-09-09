The Attack on Qatar Shows Hamas They Can Run, but They Can't Hide

At approximately 6:30 a.m. PST, 10 Israeli fighter jets enacted a targeted precision attack on Hamas leaders who were in Doha, Qatar. The leaders were apparently gathered together in one building to discuss ceasefire negotiations, and while reports are still coming in, it seems that many of the top leaders who lived outside of Gaza have now been eliminated.

There are a number of important things to recognize about how meaningful this attack is, what precipitated it, and what the ramifications will probably be.

The attack, dubbed “Operation Judgment Day,” was coordinated and approved on Monday night as a result of the recent terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and from Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu has said this was a justified attack that was a wholly Israeli operation. “Israel initiated it, Israel coordinated it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

But Netanyahu’s words might not be fully transparent and true. The Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East and serves as the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), managing operations across the region. Nothing happens in Qatar airspace without U.S. knowledge. Whether there was foreknowledge or not, the U.S. absolutely was aware of the attack. This is true despite Speaker of the House Mike Johnson saying this morning that he didn't know anything about Israel's strike on Qatar. He added, "Hamas has to be eradicated. You've got to remove that threat on the immediate border, frankly, within the bounds of Israel."

Additionally, there are reports that the Qatar Air Defense systems were not disabled, but that the fighter jets were able to sneak in without being detected. This implies that the air defense systems are basically useless in Qatar, but that is highly unlikely. More likely, the Qataris are claiming plausible deniability so that they can achieve their two goals of both removing Hamas from the equation and not antagonizing their Muslim brothers in other countries of the region.

Already, there have been reactions around the world that need to be paid attention. President Trump tweeted, “I told them this was the last chance and to take the deal, they didn't listen.” French President Macron has already condemned the attack, saying it was "unacceptable, regardless of its motive.” Pope Leo XIV commented, "There is serious news right now - Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar. This is a very serious development."

The reactions from other countries in the region have been pretty consonant. The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack in Doha, stating, "We stand with Qatar and condemn the treacherous Israeli attack against it." Egypt claimed in its statement that "this is a dangerous precedent. The escalation undermines global efforts to reduce tensions in the region." And Iran claimed it was a "violation of international law".

For Israel, this was an important action that made it clear in no uncertain terms that it will pursue Hamas terrorists anywhere in the world. This is something that Israel has always said, but often in the last two years has not demonstrated fully. In a neighborhood where Israel is surrounded by bullies who want its destruction, it is extremely important for Israel's survival to let those neighbors know that no place is safe for the aggressors against Israel.

Hamas leaders in Turkey are reported to have gone underground. The Ayatollah has hidden himself in a bunker, after instructing his people on Monday to stockpile basic goods and store them because "there are dangers that cannot be anticipated." And Israeli officials are making it clear that they will go after and eliminate anyone involved with or supporting Hamas.

The results of this attack will be felt within the next few days, if not sooner. Hamas is already spinning this morning's removal of leadership to say that the hostages will be killed because of this attack. Gershon Baskin, one of the negotiators, said, "There's no doubt that the assassination in Doha cut off advanced negotiations for a deal with high probability. This is a death sentence for the hostages."

The reality is that the operation will just be used as an excuse by Hamas for killing hostages, with the goal of creating more discord in Israel against Netanyahu. The truth — that the remaining hostages, or many of them, are probably already dead; they should never have been kidnapped in the first place; and they should have been released long ago — is not important to Hamas. The terror group will use this attack as part of its public relations campaign to “justify” its evil actions of the last two years.

But with the death of its leaders, most of whom were fabulously wealthy, Hamas now finds itself with even less behind-the-scenes leadership. Israel has decimated its on-the-ground leadership in Gaza, and this attack cuts off more heads of the hydra. It is likely that the world will condemn the attack, and that this will stop the ceasefire negotiations that were in progress. But it is also likely that this will push Hamas into releasing all remaining hostages and demilitarizing Gaza, which has always been Israel's intent.

Netanyahu addressed the strike in Doha, saying that "the war in Gaza can end immediately, because we have already taken action." At the U.S. Embassy in Israel's American Independence Day event, which was postponed due to the war with Iran, he added, "We accepted the principles set by President Trump to end the war, which include: immediate release of all our hostages and the other principles for ending the war that Israel has established." By simultaneously demonstrating that it has a long arm to go after terrorists but also wants this war to end, Israel has now demonstrated both the carrot and the stick to Hamas leadership, and those leaders now have to make a choice: Be killed no matter where they are in the world, or release all hostages and leave Gaza.

Let us all pray they choose the latter, and peace, healing, and reconciliation can begin to bless Israel, the Middle East, and the entire world.

