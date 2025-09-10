Trump Takes His Boys to Dinner. Liberal White Women Try to Ruin It

President Donald Trump did something a bit unusual on Tuesday night. He loaded up some of his team — including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth — and took them out for a very public dinner in downtown Washington, D.C. Apparently, other VIPs were in attendance, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, but I only confirmed the three men with my own eyes. I just wanted to state that before someone gets all huffy about my headline.

The group went to Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, which is located just northeast of the White House, and a mix of reporters, fans, and protesters greeted them outside. Of course, this wasn't just a social outing. The president wanted to make a point about the crime turnaround in D.C. since he sent in the National Guard to patrol the streets in August.

On his way into the restaurant, the president stopped to address the reporters gathered outside:

We wanted to take some of the members of the cabinet out to dinner and here we are, we're standing right in the middle of D.C., which as you know about, over the last few years was a very unsafe place. Over the last 20 years, actually it was very unsafe. But now, it's got virtually no crime.

He also said, "People are going out to dinner where they didn’t go out for years." Here's video of their arrival:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump makes an unexpected appearance with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Joe’s Seafood, a downtown Washington, D.C. restaurant, to have dinner.



He has never dined out like this before in either one of his terms. pic.twitter.com/vn9eAP5Nkx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 9, 2025

Various videos on social media show the president and his staff shaking hands with and chatting with some of the restaurant's other diners, but it wasn't exactly the peaceful outing they'd probably hoped for. No, there wasn't any crime committed or anything like that, but a group of what appears to be liberal white women disrupted the president's dinner — and everyone else who was there trying to enjoy a meal — with some sort of "Free Palestine" nonsense.

It's not clear how these gals got inside, but once they did, they shouted "Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is a Hitler!" while holding what appears to be homemade banners with the Palestinian flag on them in the air.

The president walked right up to them, smiled, and seemingly nodded his head along with their chants, completely unphased, before asking security to see them out. I've watched these videos so many times.

🚨 LMFAO! Palestine protestors were chanting "Trump is the Hitler of our time" right to his face and he totally just stared at them and carried on!



You could see it in their faces - "You don't care?😠"



47 isn't impacted by these buffoons 😂😂pic.twitter.com/2xhLgSFQwG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2025

🇺🇸 Trump was attacked last night at a restaurant in Washington by protesters who called him to "Free Palestine" and said "Trump is the Hitler of our time"The activists silent when Hamas invaded and massacred civilians including Americans! Don't care about human rights, But hatred pic.twitter.com/inMlIxymYp — Theresa Hiede Tranah (@watchwomanj35u5) September 10, 2025

Several people are reporting that these women were members of Code Pink. Whoever they were, surely they could find better things to do with their time. Seriously, get a life.

Anyway, here's video of the warm reception the president received from the restaurant's actual paying customers:

.@POTUS is greeted with cheers as he dines in D.C.: "We have a safe city. Enjoy yourselves — you won't be mugged going home. Have a good time, everybody. Don't drink too much." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y0Vv7i6K3N — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 10, 2025

According to Leavitt, Trump enjoyed a meal of crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert, and he returned to the White House around 10 p.m.

