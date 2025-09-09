Homan Wrecks Open Borders Mika: Are U.S. Criminals ‘Disappeared’ When Arrested for Crimes?

Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, made leftist media hack and MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski look like a fool as he responded to her ridiculous claim that arresting illegal aliens is “disappearing” people by asking, “U.S. citizens get arrested by police every day. Are they being disappeared?”

Sanctuary states and cities are just “sanctuaries for criminals,” Homan emphasized. He slammed leftist “governors and mayors who are releasing these public safety threats every day into the community, that causes the crime rate.” He emphasized, “this past year I've seen innocent Americans raped and murdered by people who are not supposed to be here.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Tom Homan LIGHTS UP MSNBC, has Mika tripping over herself due to all the lying!



"YOU using the term 'disappearing people?' is DISGUSTING. US CITIZENS get arrested everyday. Are they being disappeared? No, laws are being ENFORCED."



HOMAN: I see on the show this…

College student Nate Baker and mother Larisha Sharell Thompson were killed this year by illegal aliens. Salvadoran illegal Alfredo Romero-Cortez was charged with aggravated rape, assault, and battery in Boston after raping a woman at knifepoint. These are just three examples of illegal alien crime from this year.

Yet Morning Mika rambled vaguely and hysterically about illegal alien criminals, including her accusation, “the ICE vehicle parked outside a Spanish Mass is a frightening sight, given what has happened in this country.” Homan told her there was no enforcement action at a church, and Democrats simply twisted the fact that ICE parked a van on a public street near a church during an operation to falsely accuse ICE of intimidating Bostonian Mass-goers. If criminals were in jail where they belonged, instead of Democrats constantly releasing them, Homan pointed out, ICE wouldn’t have to go into neighborhoods to find them.

Undaunted by the falsity of that accusation, Brzezinski also accused Homan of somehow withholding data, even though she was constantly interrupting while he was trying to provide information to her.

Tired of her nonsense, Homan shot back, “you using the term disappearing people is disgusting.” When U.S. citizens are arrested for crimes, “Laws are being enforced,” which is the same situation with illegal aliens. Morning Mika dithered, “Not even close.” But Homan insisted truly, “We’re enforcing the law and arresting people here in violation of the law that are public safety threats. That's not disappearing people. That's enforcing the laws of this country... and making this country safer.”

Homan also destroyed Brzezinski’s narrative by highlighting some key ICE arrests in Boston:

They arrested Victor Gomez Perez, a 33-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala with charges of aggravated rape, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, indecent assault and battery on a victim 14 years or younger. They arrested Kayley [sic] Espinosa, a 33-year-old criminal alien from Colombia, with charges of aggravated assault on a pregnant victim. They arrested Joshua Gonzalez, a 23-year-old criminal alien from Dominican Republic, with charges for trafficking heroin, morphine, opium, resisting police, disorderly conduct and drug distribution. They also arrested Samuel Armando Barrera, a 20-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala pending charges for assault and battery on a child.

These are the poor little criminals about whom Mika is so upset. Her propaganda really is disgusting.

