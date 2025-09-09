Inmates Running the Asylum: WaPo Editor Calls Federal Troops 'Alien Force'

For a very long time now, people like me have been insisting that the Democrats really do hate America. I can't speak for anyone else, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say that if you have been reading my stuff for a while you're probably of a like mind.

Dems and their various leftist variations will, of course, claim that nothing of the sort is true. It's very easy to figure what they're really feeling though. The flying monkeys in the mainstream media aren't independent thinkers or journalists, they are merely mouthpieces for the Democratic National Committee. One need look no further than the Opinion sections of The New York Times or The Washington Post to see where the heads of the witches and warlocks at DNC headquarters are at.

I don't recommend this — these Opinion sections would get circles of their own if Dante were alive and writing today. As I frequently remind everyone, I read them every weekday so others don't have to. It's my gift to freedom-loving Americans. I tell people that it's part of my job, but nobody at The Mothership is cruel enough to expect me to do it five times a week.

Lately, my daily trips to the WaPo and NYT Opinion madhouses have been more overwhelmed than ever by nonsensical hysteria. They don't work from home, they work from fainting couches. I have been thinking of taking a hiatus from Op-Eds, mostly because I'm running out of ways to say, "These people are mentally unwell."

I keep at it because some of this lunacy does need to be highlighted, if only so we're constantly aware that we have to be vigilant. Here's an example from Tuesday's Washington Post:

An alien force arrives, uninvited, to defend your city. Residents see the armed troops chatting with tourists, frightening immigrants and occasionally clearing storm drains, mulching plant beds or rooting out invasive vegetation. What’s a mayor to do? If you’re the mayor of Los Angeles, you rail against the “illegal” invasion, swearing your city “will not buckle and we will not break.” If you’re the mayor of Chicago, you order your police not to cooperate with arriving federal forces. But if you’re the mayor of Washington, D.C., you issue an executive order directing your government to cooperate with the feds indefinitely and “to the maximum extent allowable by law.” You explain that you must be conciliatory because “people don’t realize our vulnerability” as a city whose every move can be canceled by Congress or stomped on by the president.

This isn't some guest editorial by a hyper-partisan representative of a leftist organization; it was written by one of WaPo's associate editors. It takes an extra special Trump Derangement Syndrome fever to praise Karen Bass and Brandon Johnson. I doubt even their families think either of them is doing a good job.

The "alien force" line is particularly telling. The author can quibble all he wants about the National Guard forces being brought in from other states and D.C. not being part of a state, but an "alien" is used here to imply an invasion. Also, if riots were to break out in the capital, Mayor Muriel Bowser would immediately get on the phone to the governors of Maryland and Virginia and beg for them to send the National Guard.

Bowser is doing a little rear-covering with the excuse about "vulnerability" because she knows that cooperating with the Trump administration will make her persona non grata with her fellow Dems. As soon as Bowser ordered continued cooperation, I wrote that she'd get thrown under the bus. I didn't expect the hometown paper to lead the charge.

The improvement in D.C.'s safety is objective and measurable, which is why Bowser made the move that she did. The Democrats want to keep lying about what was going on there, and what is going on in Los Angeles and Chicago. The Democrats and their propagandists don't care how far out of sync with sane Americans they get. I posted this on Tuesday:

They're being called 80/20 issues, but it's more like 95/5, with the 5% being comprised of only coastal and Illinois Dems. https://t.co/6IJgSkiilu — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 9, 2025

Let them be crazy. Let them be wrong about everything. Just don't let them be in charge of anything.

