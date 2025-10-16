The Morning Briefing: Academia Is Still the Problem and It Must Be Destroyed

Top O' the Briefing
The American political and cultural landscape has been through a lot in the last decade or so. OK, longer than that, to appease the pedants.
The back-and-forth in the political and cultural wars is relentless. No sooner does one side feel that it may have gained significant purchase than the other comes in with a counterpunch that shifts the fortunes. That was the way it seemed for a while, anyway.
During the Joe Biden puppet master cabal reign of error and political terror, it seemed as if the fortunes may have forever shifted to the increasingly psychotic American Left. Jokes about the gulag didn't seem so jokey anymore. I found myself frequently thinking and writing about expatriation.
Things have gotten better since President Trump has been back in office. His indefatigable efforts to undo the damage of the previous four years have greatly righted the American ship after the Biden disaster. Just because there is a lot to celebrate doesn't mean all is well and we can hit the beach and relax.
The primary sources of the intellectual and cultural rot that plague the United States of America are still well in place, well funded, and proceeding apace with their mission to ruin everything you and I love. Despite President Trump's monumental efforts to bring America back from the Joe Biden disaster brink, the people who crave furthering that disaster still have access to the young minds of America.
The public education indoctrination mill (which I wrote about quite humorously and presciently in Don't Let the Hippies Shower) is, and has been since the early '70s, the cancer that will destroy the Republic. It gets ahold of our youth at a very young age and begins polluting their minds with leftist propaganda.
The pièce de résistance, however, is what happens to those minds that go to college.
The ivory tower academics who are shaping the future of this country are avowed America-hating commies who have made a fortune decrying capitalism. They tell impressionable kids that all we hold dear here in the United States is wrong and that the worst actors in the rest of the world are the good guys.
And they make the kids rack up crippling debt in the process.
In the last two years, we've seen these people defend the indefensible. The campus pro-Palestine Nazis have been allowed to practically resurrect the Brownshirts.
President Trump has been going after the academic idiots who are trying to wreck the country, holding them accountable for their un-American ways. He has used his power to choke off money to the academic cancer. Money helps the cancer grow, and getting rid of it is the treatment.
The same pieces of academic filth who have been encouraging Nazi behavior are now borderline (I'm being generous here) insurrectionists. This is from Catherine:
If you ever want to know why the students at Columbia University are so radical, look no further than the administration and professors who are just as Marxist as their students. For example, the university has an official protocol advising students and staff on how to thwart ICE efforts, which could potentially be illegal if put into practice.
It is, in fact, against federal law actively to interfere with or block federal immigration enforcement. Columbia University’s Public Safety on its website even goes so far as to counsel staff and students to demand many personal details from ICE officers and refuse service of a legal subpoena or warrant. This university should not be receiving any federal funds until and unless it agrees to stop advising those affiliated with the university to defy the law.
Everything about Academia is anti-American and should not be tolerated. The entire system needs to be destroyed. No matter what President Trump does to restore some patriotic normalcy to America, it's not safe as long as Academia has any power. Yes, I want the current academic power structure destroyed, but I know it's not really possible.
I also know that I would like to see President Trump economically breakdown as much of it as possible.
