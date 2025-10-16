The Morning Briefing: Academia Is Still the Problem and It Must Be Destroyed

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Qarnabruyk felt that a steady diet of Cheez-Its was the best way to overcome HGTV-induced ennui.

Advertisement

The American political and cultural landscape has been through a lot in the last decade or so. OK, longer than that, to appease the pedants.

The back-and-forth in the political and cultural wars is relentless. No sooner does one side feel that it may have gained significant purchase than the other comes in with a counterpunch that shifts the fortunes. That was the way it seemed for a while, anyway.

During the Joe Biden puppet master cabal reign of error and political terror, it seemed as if the fortunes may have forever shifted to the increasingly psychotic American Left. Jokes about the gulag didn't seem so jokey anymore. I found myself frequently thinking and writing about expatriation.

Things have gotten better since President Trump has been back in office. His indefatigable efforts to undo the damage of the previous four years have greatly righted the American ship after the Biden disaster. Just because there is a lot to celebrate doesn't mean all is well and we can hit the beach and relax.

The primary sources of the intellectual and cultural rot that plague the United States of America are still well in place, well funded, and proceeding apace with their mission to ruin everything you and I love. Despite President Trump's monumental efforts to bring America back from the Joe Biden disaster brink, the people who crave furthering that disaster still have access to the young minds of America.

The public education indoctrination mill (which I wrote about quite humorously and presciently in Don't Let the Hippies Shower) is, and has been since the early '70s, the cancer that will destroy the Republic. It gets ahold of our youth at a very young age and begins polluting their minds with leftist propaganda.

Advertisement

The pièce de résistance, however, is what happens to those minds that go to college.

The ivory tower academics who are shaping the future of this country are avowed America-hating commies who have made a fortune decrying capitalism. They tell impressionable kids that all we hold dear here in the United States is wrong and that the worst actors in the rest of the world are the good guys.

And they make the kids rack up crippling debt in the process.

In the last two years, we've seen these people defend the indefensible. The campus pro-Palestine Nazis have been allowed to practically resurrect the Brownshirts.

President Trump has been going after the academic idiots who are trying to wreck the country, holding them accountable for their un-American ways. He has used his power to choke off money to the academic cancer. Money helps the cancer grow, and getting rid of it is the treatment.

The same pieces of academic filth who have been encouraging Nazi behavior are now borderline (I'm being generous here) insurrectionists. This is from Catherine:

If you ever want to know why the students at Columbia University are so radical, look no further than the administration and professors who are just as Marxist as their students. For example, the university has an official protocol advising students and staff on how to thwart ICE efforts, which could potentially be illegal if put into practice. It is, in fact, against federal law actively to interfere with or block federal immigration enforcement. Columbia University’s Public Safety on its website even goes so far as to counsel staff and students to demand many personal details from ICE officers and refuse service of a legal subpoena or warrant. This university should not be receiving any federal funds until and unless it agrees to stop advising those affiliated with the university to defy the law.

Advertisement

Everything about Academia is anti-American and should not be tolerated. The entire system needs to be destroyed. No matter what President Trump does to restore some patriotic normalcy to America, it's not safe as long as Academia has any power. Yes, I want the current academic power structure destroyed, but I know it's not really possible.

I also know that I would like to see President Trump economically breakdown as much of it as possible.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/iJlnFFJPW5 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 14, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. You Realize, of Course, This Means War (With Trump)

The 'Fiery but Mostly Peaceful' Crowd Now Claims Antifa Is an Urban Legend

Attackers of ‘Big Balls’ Edward Coristine Avoid Jail, Receive Probation

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Milk Carton Diplomacy: Have You Seen These Two Men?

What's Next for the 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd?

Cool. Sheinbaum Backs Dictators; U.S. Hits Mexican Visas

FINISH THEM. Palestinian Authority Makes Released Terrorists Millionaires

Plane Carrying War Secretary Hegseth Makes Emergency Landing in UK

Columbia University’s Official Advice on Thwarting ICE Activities

Pritzker Threatens Prosecution of ICE Agents in Chicago After Comparing ICE Crackdown to Nazi Germany

Advertisement

Democrats Storm the Capitol — Again — After Shutting It Down

The Plot to Feminize Christianity and Kill Heroism

The Hunter as Heretic: What Happened When the West Stopped Believing in Evil

From Ottawa to Awkward: Trudeau’s Pop-Star Pivot

The Democrats Are Running Out of Feet

Pentagon Reporters Are Losing Their Press Credentials Today: Here's What’s Really Happening

Stossel. Shut Down! Do You Care?

Shapiro. Donald Trump, Peace President

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Kamala 2028!!!

#PasteEater. Ketanji Brown Jackson Proves Once Again She is Not Qualified to Sit on the Supreme Court

Mamdani Refuses to Walk Back His Plan to Raise Taxes on White New Yorkers

Principal Deputy Solicitor General Silences Justice Sotomayor in Louisiana Redistricting Showdown

Fear Over Florida Open Carry Hinges on Ignorance or Stupidity, If Not Both

Am I dreaming? A Surprisingly Good Self-Defense Decision From Massachusetts' Top Court

Ugh. Second Circuit Upholds New York's Background Checks on Ammunition

In a sane world...Will Japan's Next PM Be a Thatcher-Loving Metalhead?

The Peacock Getting Some Lay-Off Feathers Plucked

The Anti-Communist Film Festival Invite List: Mel Gibson

Shucks. Democrats' Odds of Gaining Control of the House Are Sinking Fast, New Numbers Show

The Voting Rights Act Probably Won't Be 'Gutted,' but the Supreme Court Appears Set to Restrain It

Watch: Pelosi Goes Berserk When Cornered With Questions From Reporter About Jan. 6

Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans On

Advertisement

Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military Fires on Americans

But...no. Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity

VIP

The #Bodypositivity Annals: Fleshy Logistical Nightmares

The Upcoming 'No Kings' Zombie Barn Dance and BBQ

'Laudes Italiae' — The Beauty of Virgil's Poetry

Panic at the Waffle House: Bluesky Melts Down Over a Joke

Leo XIII’s Rejection of Socialism And How It Applies Today

The Morning After in the Middle East

Grieving the Living: The Loss No One Talks About

Democrats’ Hopes for a 2026 Comeback Are Fading Fast

The Republican Text Scandal Exposed Everything Wrong With the Democratic Party

Around the Interwebz

LOL, ya think? Major BBC Study Finds Viewers Have Doubts About Broadcaster’s Independence From Government

So there's that...ChatGPT erotica coming soon with age verification, CEO says

15 Euphemisms for Terrible Things, Explained

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Clarissa throwin' shade...

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/15/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: The Hill

New Media: UnHerd

Radio: AURN



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement

Oval Office

White House Press Pool

Advertisement

🔥 The Schumer Shutdown Sale is On 🔥

Chuck may want to shut it all down, but we’re flipping the switch on. For a limited time, the Schumer Shutdown Sale is live—because if they’re going to play games in Washington, we might as well have some fun.

Right now, get 74% off a PJ Media VIP subscription using promo code POTUS47.

That’s full access to my exclusive commentary, podcasts, videos, and political mockery—the stuff you won’t find in the corporate media echo chamber.