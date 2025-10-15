Democrats Storm the Capitol — Again — After Shutting It Down

So here we are. House Democrats — the very same politicians who weaponized the word “insurrection” like a club against half the country — have now stormed Speaker Mike Johnson’s office, pounding on his door and demanding he swear in Rep-elect Adelita Grijalva. Their fury? That Johnson hasn’t carried out a ceremony that legally cannot occur — because they themselves shut the government down.

You couldn’t script hypocrisy this thick.

These are the same Democrats who refused to negotiate spending limits, blocked appropriations, and gleefully drove the country into a funding lapse. Then, days later, they show up in a mob demanding that Johnson “do his job.” The problem is — by their own design — the government is not in session. When the lights are off, the gavel down, and the House adjourned, there’s no job to be done. But logic has never been the Left’s strong suit.

This is the party that cries “rule of law” while smashing every precedent that restrains its power. When a conservative citizen stepped one foot inside the Capitol on January 6, Democrats called it “domestic terrorism.” When they flood the Speaker’s office, it’s “democracy in action.” Same behavior. Different costume. Different headline.

The procedural facts aren’t up for debate. A new member of Congress cannot be sworn in without an active session and a quorum. Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution grants each House the authority to judge its members — but it can only do so when in session. Johnson isn’t obstructing anyone; he’s upholding the law. If Democrats want the ceremony to happen, they should reopen the government. Instead, they prefer to scream, stomp, and sue.

And of course, this tantrum has nothing to do with fairness or representation. It’s about leverage. Grijalva’s vote could push through a discharge petition on the Epstein files — and Democrats are salivating for it. So they’re doing what they always do: manufacture a crisis, then blame Republicans for the mess.

This is the same political pathology we see in Democrat-run cities. They declare themselves sanctuary states, fling open their borders, drown in chaos, and then come begging Washington for bailouts. When crime spikes, when drugs pour in, when the tent cities stretch for blocks, they hold out their hands for federal rescue. They light the fuse and then demand someone else put out the fire.

When California’s sanctuary policies collapsed under their own sanctimony, they pleaded for FEMA dollars. When New York and Chicago were overrun with illegal migrants, their mayors screamed for emergency funds. When Portland burned itself down in the name of “equity,” it wanted a federal check to rebuild. Every time the Left’s utopian fantasy collides with reality, the taxpayer becomes the cleanup crew.

And now, with the government shuttered by their own hand, Democrats are furious that they can’t exploit its machinery. They turned off the engine, then got mad that the car won’t start. They cry that Speaker Johnson is “refusing to govern” when it was their caucus that killed the budget. They choke the process, then accuse everyone else of obstruction.

There’s a pattern here. When their policies implode, they rewrite the story. When sanctuary cities collapse, it’s because “Republicans didn’t help.” When the border floods, it’s because “Congress didn’t pass reform.” When inflation guts the middle class, it’s “corporate greed.” And now, when they lock the doors of government, it’s “Mike Johnson’s fault.” The Left has mastered the art of breaking every toy in the room and then blaming the nearest adult.

Meanwhile, the same media that broadcast hours of tearful coverage about the “attack on democracy” in 2021 now serenely call this latest incursion a “protest.” Axios used the word “stormed” but downplayed the aggression. Imagine if those same cameras caught a crowd of Republicans crowding a Democrat leader’s doorway. CNN would cut to black-and-white footage and start playing ominous cello music.

This isn’t about one ceremony or one seat. It’s about the erosion of accountability. The modern Left has no concept of consequence. They shut down, burn down, lock down, and melt down — and then demand applause for the destruction. When faced with the smoking crater of their own policies, they simply rebrand failure as “justice.”

Let’s be honest: If Johnson bent to their bullying, the Left would pocket the win and move the goalposts again. Tomorrow it would be another manufactured outrage, another “emergency” only they can define, another precedent shattered in the name of “saving democracy.”

But Americans are done footing the bill for their contradictions. No more bailouts for cities that defund their police. No more sympathy for states that encourage lawlessness. No more taxpayer cash to resuscitate institutions strangled by their own ideology. And no more tolerance for Democrats who storm offices after condemning citizens for walking through open doors.

Democrats made this shutdown. They can live in it. They starved the system, and now they want to feast on its corpse. They built the sanctuary chaos, the budget collapse, the cultural decay — and they want the rest of us to fix it while they lecture us about compassion.

The truth is simple: you cannot destroy a system and then demand its obedience. You cannot shut the government down and then demand its services. And you cannot “storm” a speaker’s office and claim moral superiority over the very Americans you’ve spent four years demonizing for far less.

They wanted a shutdown. Now they’ve got one. They wanted to weaponize process. Now it’s biting them back. The Left has spent years turning governance into spectacle and outrage into strategy. But there’s an immutable law of politics: hypocrisy always comes home to roost.

So spare us the tears, the hashtags, and the finger-pointing. The Democrats made their bed. For once, let them lie in it.

