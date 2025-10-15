Attackers of ‘Big Balls’ Edward Coristine Avoid Jail, Receive Probation

Apparently, the new era of law and order in Washington, D.C., has not penetrated the highly corrupt court system, which just let off the attackers who almost killed a DOGE employee in a bloody assault that spurred Donald Trump‘s federalization of the police force there.

True, the attackers were minors, but that does not obviate the severity of their attack on Edward Coristine. One would think that at least a little time in juvenile jail would be warranted. But, no. The D.C. court system is too heavily pro-crime and anti-Trump for that. Now, if only the attackers had been Jan. 6 protesters who ambled peacefully through the Capitol, they would’ve received years in prison.

At the time of the attack, Coristine (who is himself still a teenager) attempted to defend a woman from a carjacking and was then attacked by numerous juveniles, two of whom were arrested. Others involved in the attack apparently got away, and with Coristine’s iPhone.

Coristine was present for the sentencing via video, according to the New York Post. “I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences,” he told his youthful attackers. Coristine, known as “Big Balls” during his time with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sustained a concussion and broken nose after being mobbed by ten attackers, and the image of him collapsed on the pavement with his face streaming blood sparked widespread outrage.

Teens who jumped ex-DOGE staffer Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine avoid jail, sentenced to probation https://t.co/WrlU82fCsQ pic.twitter.com/PzzimtFymd — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2025

WUSA9 obtained the information on the sentencing of the violent teens, but did not reveal their names as per an agreement with authorities, who are doing everything possible to protect the criminal youth from permanent ill consequences for their near-deadly actions.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old boy was sentenced to 12 months probation. The [15-year-old] girl pleaded guilty to simple assault and will serve nine months probation, according to a judge.; her lawyer had asked for four-and-a-half months. Both of the teens have been ordered to not contact each other or spend any time in the District outside of school, job or family obligations.

The judge, according to WUSA9, pontificated benevolently about the importance of rehabilitating juvenile criminals rather than punishing them. After all, we would not want to punish minors who already believe it is permissible and even laudable to severely injure someone in a mob attack for attempting to protect a woman they were trying to rob. Between the carjacking and the assault, probation is considered sufficient?

And what about the eight other juvenile criminals? Do we know who they are? Will there be any efforts to pursue and hold them accountable?

It appears that, throughout this entire process, authorities have been much more interested in expressing empathy for the criminals than in actually deterring any future crimes. But then again, that is exactly what one would expect from a Democrat city.

