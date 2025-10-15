The Democrats Are Running Out of Feet

Charlie Martin | 12:44 PM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

You know, sometimes I have to wonder if the Democrats are just nuts. How many times can they shoot themselves in the foot before they run out of feet? You would think the Democrats would learn after shooting themselves in the foot once. But oh no!

Now, I think I'd suggest as an edit replacing "intransigence" with "mulish" or even "pig-headed," but I suppose I don't have the high-level view.

So, as of Wednesday, the government shutdown has gone on for 15 days, more than two weeks. What's happened in the two weeks of the shutdown? Democrats said, "But the military won't get paid! Women and children will starve!" Then the Trump administration said, "We'll find a way. There are other things we can suspend to have the money for the military, and for the babies and their mommas."

In the meantime, Trump went and got the remaining Israeli hostages back. Then Hamas "could only find" four bodies until Trump suggested that he wasn't going to stand for it — and it found more. Again, you'd think the Democrats would learn. But oh, no.

As a conservative, I fall somewhere between "libertarian" and "anarchist" — I think there's a whole lot of government that I'd be perfectly happy to never restart. It seems there are people at the White House Office of Management and Budget who feel the same way.

Kristi Noem followed with this:

And yet today, we see this:

Here's the rest:

BAD MOVE. President Trump said we're going to get a list of Democrat programs being canceled permanently.And the troops will STILL get paid - again, thanks to President Trump.Democrats - you are NOT winning this one.

It's the 15th — the regular payday for the military — and son of a b— gun, they got paid.

In the meantime, the Trump administration is hitting the Democrats where they live — not the national monuments, not the military or law enforcement, but in their phoney-baloney jobs.

They've even lost the legacy media.

On Day 15 of the shutdown, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and even the Washington Post have no front-page stories. 

Even Dana Bash at CNN isn't buying it any longer, as Matt Margolis reported here yesterday:

So all of that is in the bill that you tried to pass and it didn’t pass, that’s in your proposal,” Bash began. “But you started that answer by saying we want to sit down and talk about it. That suggests that what you just said is negotiable, is it?”

Jeffries launched into a familiar talking point, insisting, “I think we’re always ready and willing and able to have a good faith discussion with our colleagues on the other side of the aisle… The problem that we confront, Dana, is that Republicans have gone radio silent since the shutdown began. No conversations, no meetings, no discussions. Donald Trump has held them back from even having a meaningful engagement to try to find common ground.”

That’s when Bash hit back hard.

“You’re right down the hall from Mike Johnson’s office,” she said pointedly. “I know exactly where you are. You could take a few steps and go knock on the door and talk to him. Have you tried that?”

The current rumor is that Schumer — or whoever is actually running the party — won't allow the CR to pass until after the "No Kings" rally on Saturday.

Looks to me like they should rename it "Long Live The King" rally.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin writes on science, health, culture, and technology for PJ Media. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Read more by Charlie Martin

