What's Next for the 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd?

It is my opinion, rooted as always in the muck of limited knowledge and illusory clairvoyance, that the violation by Hamas of the current ceasefire is not a matter of “if” but of “when.” For the moment, the brave sons of Allah seem a bit hesitant, what with twenty fewer innocent people to hide behind. But I'm sure before long they find enough of their own children to use as shields from behind which to launch further “resistance.” In the meantime, a far more urgent question abounds, namely:

What are the "CEASEFIRE NOW!" mobs going to do now that those scheming, manipulative Jews have taken the wind out of the sails of Greta's flotilla?

Get jobs?

LOLOLOLOL OMG Thanks, I’ll be here all day.

But seriously, what manufactured emergency can they hobble together and then piggyback atop of to make it all about them? It's been a few days since anyone has given them any attention. The Gazans are back to only killing each other. The windmills of outrage that powered the climate “crisis” are slowing to a crawl. The silly "No Kings" protests do little more than empty the bingo halls on any given Tuesday. And the "Handmaid’s Tale" cosplayers performing their sanctimonious marches have shrunk in numbers to the point where all of them could legally marry a single Muslim man.

Even so, shouldn’t the "CEASEFIRE NOW!" people at least pretend to be happy about the end of hostilities in Gaza? Of course not, because at this point, even they aren’t bothering to fake it anymore. Nobody, least of all themselves, actually believed they ever wanted a ceasefire. For starters, they want Israel wiped off the map. For enders, they want the United States of America wiped off the map.

And in that regard, they care about the “Palestinians” as much as they care about the “undocumented migrants” and the “stolen” land and all the two-spirit non-binary unicorns. They are all means to an end, allies only insofar as their manufactured causes can further the goal of the eradication and destruction of the West. The Left doesn’t care which invented group it is, so long as it's instrumental towards this end.

The Left’s transparent compassion for the “marginalized” and “underprivileged” evaporates the millisecond their usefulness has been served, at which point the erstwhile ally conveniently becomes a sabotaging, backstabbing “enemy of the people.” And it should come as no surprise. That’s what Lenin did with the Ukrainians, that’s what Stalin did with the Jews, and that’s what Democrats are doing with seemingly every group except Muslims, shout-your-abortion AWFLs, pedophiles, and the transgendered.

It is their alliance of convenience with radical Islam that Leftists are placing most of their efforts, and with good reason. Mindless savages willing to sacrifice their own children in adherence to a 1,400-year-old diktat to commit genocide make for more dependable shock troops than, say, “Braeden,” who last week was “Jessica” and who next week will be whatever label a good roll of the Scrabble letters determines. Islamists can survive for generations in caves. AWFLs can’t survive until noon without an overpriced brunch. Islamists spend their days plotting attacks, overwhelming host countries, and fantasizing about murdering infidels. Gen-Z incels spend their days munching edibles, riding scooters, and fantasizing about their AI girlfriends.

The true forces behind the Left understand full well that corpulent, blue-haired androgynes cannot be counted on to do anything beyond making doodle art in latte foam and, on occasion, show up for a few street-cred arrests in a deep blue city with a Soros prosecutor operating the courtroom's revolving door. It's the bearded jihadi boys who will gladly take the life imprisonment sentences for stabbing a few fools in a park or a Christmas market.

But as I’ve said before, the Left would do well to be careful what they wish for. Just as Hitler and Stalin eventually had to fight each other when there was nobody left in between, so too will the Left eventually have to fight their Islamist “allies.” Leftists who think they're using Islamists will discover sooner rather than later that they are the ones being used. And on that day, expect the Islamists to effortlessly mop the floor with whatever freakshow therein constitutes the Left.

And they'll never see it coming. Western leftists are unique, almost to the point of grudging admiration, in their uncanny ability to learn absolutely nothing whatsoever from any forced dose of reality.

Aleksander Solzhenitsyn wrote of witnessing dedicated communists who found themselves in the gulag and who, even as the executioners' bullets tore through them, were unshakeable in their absolute conviction that their imprisonment was a mistake, that someone must have signed the wrong form somewhere, and that the ideology they’d poured their soul into would never so openly betray such ardent zealots as themselves.

So, too, will the "CEASEFIRE NOW!" lemmings rationalize their last moments as they’re thrown from the rooftops by those singing the same chants, donning the same keffiyehs, and waving the same banners as them.

