Pritzker Threatens Prosecution of ICE Agents in Chicago After Comparing ICE Crackdown to Nazi Germany

Nowhere is the adage "What goes around, comes around" more applicable than in politics. Maybe it's because politics is full of petty, vindictive people whose burning ambition allows them to justify anything.

Whatever the reason, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke for a lot of Democrats on Tuesday when he threatened prosecution of ICE agents performing their constitutionally mandated duties.

"The tables will turn one day," Prtizker told FOX 32 Chicago. "These people should recognize that maybe they’re not gonna get prosecuted today, although we’re looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration because the statute of limitations would not have run out."

Petty and vindictive, indeed.

He does make an interesting point about the future. Donald Trump will not be president after Jan. 20, 2029, and Republicans may be out of power before that. All of this celebratory sack-dancing the right has been doing as Democrats flail about trying to find their footing and become competitive again will cease. The Democrats will do whatever they have to do, purge anyone and any idea that would prevent victory, to get back to power.

They may have found their unifying theme. Democrats like Pritzker have already been using the Nazi analogy, but we haven't seen anything yet. Pritzker and like-minded Democrats are going to go full-on Nazi to defeat the Republicans.

Expect to see the Nazi flag in Democratic ads against Republicans soon.

Pritker made an appearance on SiriusXM host Zerlina Maxwell's radio show and proceeded to call forth the ghosts of six million holocaust victims.

"For 10 years, I worked with Holocaust survivors who built a Holocaust museum, and they told me over and over, these were elderly people who'd gone through the worst things you could imagine and lived in sometimes Nazi Germany or Nazi-occupied countries in Europe, and were held in concentration camps and had their families murdered," he said. "They have been very explicit about what happened to them, and how it was kind of a slow, steady encroachment on everything that they held dear."

Gee. Isn't that sorta, kinda, almost like what's happening today with Trump and the Republicans?

"Everything about the constitutional democracy that was Germany at the time before Hitler took over, and it only took him 53 days to change it to something other than a constitutional republic," he added. "I've been calling this out for a long time that again, I don't think that we're headed toward a Holocaust. I just think it just happens to be the thing I know best because I've spent so much time with Holocaust survivors, but authoritarian regimes — read on tyranny or some of the other books that I think everybody's reading now — about how they operate. And it really is a slow encroachment on everything that is near and dear to you."

He read it in a book, so it must be true.

The Weimar Republic was a "republic" in name only. It was weak, riven by parties, and if the Nazis hadn't taken over, then the Communists surely would have.

Priztker didn't mention that Hitler's actions after the Reichstag fire were all legal. The Weimar constitution's particular weakness was that the chancellor was granted extraordinary power in a national emergency. This proved to be Germany's undoing.

Pritzker is ignorant of history; worse, he draws the wrong lessons from what he doesn't know. Trump and the Republicans have done nothing illegal. They haven't done much that was genuinely revolutionary. Trump has stretched the law and been reigned in by the Supreme Court when he went too far.

If you ask any AI bot what Supreme Court rulings Trump has defied, the only case is that of the Maryland dad/gang member, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Besides that, he has complied with any Supreme Court order that has gone against the administration.

Pritzker discusses "a slow encroachment on everything that is near and dear to you." That's pretty much how most of America has felt over the last 40 years, as the nation they love has been transformed. Many changes were necessary. Many were not. However, they were mainly done through judicial fiat, not the ballot box. The American people had very little say in what has happened to America over the last half-century.

Pritzker and the Democrats think they've found a potent weapon in going full Nazi against Trump and the Republicans. In one respect, they're right. This is one sure-fire way to unify the Democrats behind a strategy for victory.

It may work in a midterm election with fewer people voting.

