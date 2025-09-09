Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Klazwadt could will himself into a trance of convenience when in the presence of mint chocolate chip ice cream.
Almost 30 years ago, the late, great Robert Bork published a book titled Slouching Towards Gomorrah: Modern Liberalism and American Decline. I've written about this book many times, because it gets more relevant every year. In it, Bork warns of the looming peril of liberal activist judges. He also does a great job of explaining why it is only the leftist members of the judiciary who are driven by politics and nothing else.
Bork passed away in 2012, but if he were alive today he would be having quite the "I told you so," moment now.
President Trump's ambitious — and largely popular — agenda keeps hitting speed bumps in the form of Obama or Biden judges who don't ponder the merits of anything they're ruling on, they're merely working on agendas of their own. We're subjected to constant tedious, repetitive tantrum rulings, most of which are eventually nuked by various courts that are still interested in the law.
The great buffer in all of this is, of course, the highest court in the land. While many lower courts have stepped in to slap down the lefty activist judges, the Supreme Court has been a little busier than usual dealing with challenges to executive orders. SCOTUS came through again yesterday. This is from Matt:
The Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a major victory on Monday, greenlighting his push for tougher immigration enforcement in Los Angeles. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court lifted a lower-court injunction that had barred federal agents from conducting raids without what the judge had called “reasonable suspicion.” With that order gone, Trump’s record-setting deportation efforts are back on track.
The liberal justices predictably fumed in their dissent, warning of supposed risks to “constitutional freedoms,” blah, blah blah. But the conservative majority was having none of that garbage. For now, immigration agents can resume their sweeping operations while the case winds through the courts—a clear sign that Trump’s agenda won’t be derailed by activist judges.
It's time to once again step back and appreciate that we would be in a world of hurt as a nation had President Trump not been so successful in getting conservative justices on the Supreme Court during his first term in office. The unhinged liberals in the judiciary would be winning if it weren't for that.
We may not like every ruling from every Republican-appointed justice on this court, but that's because they're not operating in an activist hive mind. They've tended to come through when Trump has needed them this year.
Thinking about what the Supreme Court would look like if Hillary Clinton had won in 2016 is nightmare-inducing. Even if Granny Maojackets had only served one term, we'd be saddled with a court full of DEI hires who would have a prominent role in hastening the demise of the Republic. On the off chance that the Republicans could have recovered and taken control of Washington after a Hillary presidency, the dark cloud of a hyper-leftist Supreme Court would be hanging over them, threatening to eventually undo anything they accomplished.
President Trump has now saved the United States from two women who, for various reasons, were existential threats. Let's be honest though, had Hillary Clinton been elected president, there wouldn't have been much of a country left for Kamala Harris to screw up.
Hillary wasn't elected though, and historians will eventually be honest enough to admit that the country dodged all kinds of bullets thanks to Donald Trump.
