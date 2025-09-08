Does Canada Really Want to Kill Babies Outside the Womb?

You’d think that an organization like the Quebec College of Physicians (CMQ), whose mission is to protect “the public by ensuring quality medical care,” would know the difference between “care” and “killing,” but apparently such distinctions are simply semantics in Canada.

Advertisement

Otherwise, there is no legitimate explanation for why the CMQ would push to expand Canada’s systemic euthanasia program to include newborns. That’s right, Canada’s bloodthirsty medical bureaucracy now wants to kill helpless newborn babies.

Why? Because they may be born with disabilities.

The CMQ recently told the Daily Mail that it “reiterates that medical assistance in dying may be an appropriate treatment for babies suffering from extreme pain that cannot be relieved and who have severe malformations or serious polysymptomatic syndromes that destroy any prospect of survival.”

“The CMQ believes that parents should have the opportunity to obtain this care for their infant under these well-defined circumstances,” it added.

Well-defined? Keep in mind that when Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying Program (MAiD) was launched in 2016, it was sold to the public on the assumption that only terminally ill adults who’ve run out of treatment options would qualify.

In nine short years, MAiD has been expanded to include people from adults who aren’t terminally ill to, as Catharine Salgado recently reported, the possible euthanizing of children without parental consent.

Maybe it’s time to retire the habit of comparing the latest, most evil thing to the Nazis and start comparing the latest, most evil thing to the current regime that’s running America’s soon-to-be 51st state, (AKA Canada). Maybe then we can put a stop to this madness.

Advertisement

Until then, however, we’re forced to witness the decline of a once great Western nation, one that has lost its soul as its Christian churches burn.

Keep in mind that Canadian law currently allows parents to withhold life-sustaining treatment in cases of terminal illness or similar conditions in newborns. The CMQ plan would legalize the active euthanizing of a newborn up until the age of one. The only other country in the world that already allows the euthanizing of newborns is the Netherlands.

All of this is enough to make you wonder if Decarlos Brown, Jr., the man charged with fatally slashing the throat of fellow passenger Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail train, would do better in a Canadian courtroom where he could argue in his own defense that he was just providing “care” in the form of medical assistance in dying.

Of course, the prosecution would say that’s different. Canada’s growing number of MAiD patients are adults who consent to being killed by licensed doctors with drugs, and Zarutska did not consent to being attacked from behind.

Just spitballin’ here, but can newborns consent to be euthanized?

For anyone concerned that Canada may be discriminating in its zeal to expand government-sanctioned murder of citizens, fret not. The MAiD program has rapidly become an equal opportunity killing system.

Advertisement

In 2021, Canada repealed the restriction that euthanasia only be applied to persons who are suffering from a terminal condition. Last year, legislation was introduced so that someone could kill themselves through the MAiD program solely on mental health grounds. In other words, if you’re suffering from depression, killing yourself may not be a consequence of your mental health problem, but a state-sponsored solution to it.

And don’t forget the prisoners. In 2023, there was a slew of reports of an uptick in the number of prisoners who elected to end their lives through the MAiD program.

Meanwhile, in Canada today, there’s no truth to the rumors that sign-makers are busily preparing new signage for hospital baby nurseries that says, “Death Row.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!