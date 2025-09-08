Where Were You the Day Hezbollah Got Its Na-Nas Blown Off?

This weekend marked the one-year anniversary* of the day Hezbollah's bulk purchase from Honest Shlomo’s Discount Pagers turned around and bit a couple thousand terrorists right on the... You know.

Some lost fingers. Some lost eyes. Others lost more private bits. A few died — although not enough, if you ask me. But with as much ease as you might say, "Hey Siri, call my wife," Mossad dealt grievous harm to a genocidal terrorist organization — and so much more.

A word of caution before we proceed. If you think it's wrong to laugh at the deaths and disfigurement of so many terrorists, you might want to stop right here, close your laptop lid, put your phone face down, or just switch off for a few minutes.

Still with me? Awesome.

*That's one year ago on the Hebrew calendar, which I don't normally follow. But given the nature of today's story — and the opportunity to get a one-week jump on the competition — today I'm more observant than even Shlomo himself.

The Shabbat Pager Special was a two-part intelligence operation, a decade in the making.

Without boring you with too many details, the Mossad set up various shell companies involved in the purchase and marketing of pagers and walkie-talkies. The two juiciest details are that Mossad secretly loaded the devices with pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) — a stable but quite powerful explosive — and then marketed them to Hezbollah.

The real gem is that Mossad seems to have let it slip (oopsies!) that it'd penetrated Hezbollah's cellphones, causing Hezbollah Secretary-General* Hassan Nasrallah to order the group's members to switch to pagers.

*"Secretary-General" is terrorist speak for "Chief Terrorist."

So on September 17 of last year (14th of Elul, 5784 on the Hebrew calendar), the Israeli government decided the time was NOW to send a secret code to thousands of Hezbollah-owned pagers, alerting their owners of an incoming message right before making the PETN package go kablooey.

Some terrorists were grocery shopping. Others were riding scooters. Some were doing more terrorist-y things, you can be sure. But the result was that various bits got blown off, no matter where they were — the terrorists, that is, not the bits. The Beep of Doom sent bits flying all over.

During this month one year ago, Israel carried out the Pager Bombings.



It marked the beginning of the end of Hezbollah as a functioning terrorist group. They never truly recovered. Thousands of fighters lost their hands, eyes and genitals.



📟 pic.twitter.com/ER3tqjNKrf — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 7, 2025

Even Hezbollah thugs were smart enough to notice that their pagers were no longer trustworthy, so they switched to walkie-talkies. The next day, approximately 750 walkie-talkies were sent the same self-destruct code, and more parts went flying in various directions.

Hezbollah claims 4,000 civilians were injured during Pagergeddon, meaning you could probably knock off one, two, or even all three zeroes before you got close to the true figure. They also admit to 1,500 terrorists being taken out of action. The group has never recovered, and Syria and especially Lebanon now have a fighting chance of taking their countries back.

The anniversary is not (yet?) celebrated in song, but at least one artist rose to the challenge.

Today is apparently the Hebrew calendar anniversary of Operation Grim Beeper. I’ve drawn this picture as a moving tribute to remember that special day pic.twitter.com/qMhxeU1f3t — leekern (@leekern13) September 7, 2025

Brilliant as Operation Grim Beeper was, it was something much bigger — a strategic breakout for a tiny country under attack from all sides.

"Recall the dark place Israel was at a year ago," Saul Sadka posted to X this weekend. "Hundreds of hostage in Gaza, mired in Rafah, allies who were enemies, a Biden arms embargo, 130,000 rockets aimed at it protecting the Iranian nukes being built to eradicate it. And now look how things are inverted."

Hezbollah is neutered, in some cases literally. Hamas is down to its last stronghold in Gaza City. And Iran is still licking its wounds after June's Israeli-Iran Air War.

And it all started a decade ago with Mossad sourcing pager parts from a firm in Taiwan.

Happy anniversary.

