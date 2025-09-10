Stacey Abrams Tried to Rewrite Her Election Denial — and Failed

For a long time, I’ve called Hillary Clinton the least self-aware person of all time. But now we might have a new champion. Stacey Abrams has followed in Clinton’s footsteps for a long time — don’t forget the “Little Miss Future Governor” meme she created. Womp, womp, eh, Stace?

Earlier this week, the woman who tried and failed twice to ruin Georgia flat-out lied about denying that she lost the 2018 election to Brian Kemp. Abrams appeared on the podcast “The Best People With Nicolle Wallace” to lie about her election denial.

Side note: I would expect a podcast called “The Best People” to feature, I don’t know, the best people. That would mean that Stacey Abrams would never appear on it.

With a straight face, Abrams said that when she lost in 2018, she didn’t claim that she won the election. Instead, she tried to say that when she claimed she “won,” she was referring to the pyrrhic moral victory she supposedly achieved:

In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it. I had conversations with communities, and I would say, "We won," and that just would send people into these, you know, paroxysms of hatred. What I was telling them is, "Look, not getting the title did not mean that we didn't make progress." When you are trying to defend democracy, when you are trying to serve the people, progress counts as victory because their goal is your silence, their goal is your complicity, their goal is your subjugation. Every day we remain free, that is progress. But if we have to wait for this large announcement, like elections, to say that this is when we win, we're going to keep losing. I say let's look for the small interstitial victories we can grasp, those small moments of progress we can make because that adds up to the actual victory we're trying to get to.

🚨NEW: Stacey Abrams claims she *DIDN'T* deny losing 2018 election — she just invented new definition of "victory"🚨



"In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it. I had conversations with communities and I would say we won."



"Not getting the title did not… pic.twitter.com/1pw4WFvgcn — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 8, 2025

Redefining what “winning” means so that you can lie about your election denial. Sure.

Naturally, Wallace didn’t call her out on it, but never fear. The internet is forever, and the conservosphere won’t let us forget that Stacey was an election-denier of the highest order.

Here is 5 full minutes of video of Stacey Abrams denying she lost the 2018 election…



pic.twitter.com/ko8chWgbad https://t.co/WtPhyaviCm — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 8, 2025

Stacey Abrams can play word games all she wants, but the truth is right there. She claimed that Kemp stole the 2018 election from her — remember, it's (D)ifferent when Dems do it — and now she wants to pretend she never did by trying to reframe her rhetoric. Georgia's voters know, and so does anybody who paid attention.

No amount of gaslighting can change the fact that she never was, and never will be, governor of Georgia. And no amount of wordplay can change the fact that she denied the results of her 2018 loss. You can't fool us, Stacey.

