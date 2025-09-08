FBI Settles With Biden-Era Whistleblowers

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has finally reached settlement agreements with about a dozen whistleblowers who spoke out on the weaponization of justice under the Biden administration.

Empower Oversight posted on X at the end of August about the agreements and some details of restitution to the whistleblowers. One of the reinstated whistleblowers, Steve Friend, shared his official statement on Monday, thanking those who contributed to this achievement, especially his family.

“My family and I are relieved to close the book on an incredibly difficult three years,” Friend said. “I want to publicly acknowledge and express my eternal gratitude to my attorneys from Empower Oversight and Senator Chuck Grassley for their resolute support throughout the entire process.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has openly supported the whistleblowers in question, including Friend and Garret O’Boyle. Grassley celebrated the new settlement as bringing “accountability” and “closure” after “intense bureaucratic blowback that caused severe financial and emotional hardship.” He also encouraged any potential whistleblowers to see him going forward as an ally.

Friend’s official statement continued, “While this reinstatement is a vindication about the retaliation I experienced, the victory will ring hollow if the FBI engages in similar retribution against future whistleblowers. I pray we see the necessary changes to ensure justice for anyone willing to come forward with reasonable concerns about the agency.”

After the Biden-era FBI unfairly targeted pro-lifers, Jan. 6 prisoners, Catholics, concerned parents at school board meetings, Donald Trump and his supporters, online free speech advocates, and more, it became obvious that massive reform is necessary. The Trump administration now has the power to change all that, to hold the guilty accountable, to make restitution to the innocent, and to implement measures preventing similar weaponization in the future.

Friend ended his statement, “Most importantly, I have to express my eternal gratitude to my family. I could not have endured this ordeal without their love and support. ‘You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good.’ —Genesis 50:20.”

Empower Oversight stated about the agreements with the FBI:

None required any resignations as a condition of the agreement. Four involve or facilitate voluntary retirements. All include lump sum payments for damages. Four require full restoration of back pay and benefits to be calculated according to the Back Pay Act, which requires putting federal employees in the same financial position they would have been had they not been subjected to an “unjustified or unwarranted personnel action.”… These agreements also require all back pay and benefits to be calculated and paid within 30 days of the employee returning to work and providing all necessary information.

Finally, Garret O’Boyle, Steve Friend, and Zachery Schoffstall are reinstated in their jobs.

Justice is returning to our federal agencies, one step at a time.

