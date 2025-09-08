Jerusalem Terror Attack: Six Dead, a Dozen Wounded

Israelis continue to be the target of terrorist attacks, including one that just claimed half a dozen lives.

The state of Israel originally reported on X that five people had been killed and more than a dozen wounded in the shooting, but The Times of Israel subsequently confirmed that a sixth victim had died. Authorities named one victim: Levi Yitzhak Pash.

This is the evil Israel faces.

Two terrorists opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem — targeting passengers, bystanders, anyone in reach.



5 murdered. Over a dozen wounded.



The war Israel fights is for all who stand against terror. pic.twitter.com/bjz1zdkii7 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 8, 2025

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whose pay-for-slay program financially rewards terrorists (including the Oct. 7 jihadis), to recognize a Palestinian state. There is nothing like encouraging terrorism by giving the terrorists exactly what they want. No wonder 80% of Gazans said last year that October 7 furthered their national interests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel has had hundreds of terrorist attacks internally just this year, which, of course, do not go reported by antisemitic Western media who want to pretend that the only ones suffering are in Gaza. “In Judea and Samaria, we have taken very strong action. The ISA, IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and the Israel Police have thwarted hundreds of terrorist attacks this year but – unfortunately – not this morning,” he said. Judea and Samaria are areas of historical Israel, which tragically are partly controlled by the terror-funding Palestinian Authority (PA), which deceptively labels the area the West Bank.

Prime Minister Netanyahu at the scene of the terrorist attack in Jerusalem: "We are engaged in pursuit and are cordoning off the villages from which the murderers came. We will apprehend whoever aided and dispatched them, and will take even stronger steps" https://gov.il/en/pages/event-ramot080925… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) Sep 7, 2025

Unfortunately, in old Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, Muslims significantly outnumber Jews and Christians. And most of the Muslims are under the false impression that they should own all of Israel, judging from the fact that practically every shop in the Muslim quarter there sells merchandise showing all of Israel as “Palestine,” which has never existed as a nation except in the fantasies of Jew-hating jihadis. Unsurprisingly, this tense situation periodically breaks out in terror attacks in Jerusalem itself.

As Netanyahu stated, “When I say that we are in an intense war on several fronts, we have had – of course – major successes against the terrorist regimes and terrorist organizations. However, the war is continuing – both in the Gaza Strip, where we will destroy Hamas as we have promised and release our hostages, all of our hostages, and – unfortunately – in Jerusalem as well.”

He is more determined than ever to fight genocidal terrorism, despite facing constant attacks both domestically and internationally, whether military or political. “I would like to state as clearly as possible: These murders and attacks, in all sectors, will not weaken us. They will only increase our determination to complete the mission we have taken upon ourselves, in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and everywhere,” the prime minister announced.

Netanyahu is absolutely right: “We are fighting terrorism – the terrorist Houthi regime; in Iran, which backs them all; in Gaza in Lebanon; Hezbollah and in all sectors. We are not relenting, nor will we. We will intensify our operations, and we will achieve all of our objectives.” May the God of Israel give them victory.

