Convicted Al Qaeda Terrorist Released, Judge Wishes Him 'All the Best'

When judges start showing more sympathy for terrorists than their victims, it’s a clear sign that society has lost its moral compass. And Britain just proved it in the most grotesque way imaginable.

High Court Judge Sir Robert Jay actually wished convicted terrorist Haroon Aswat “all the best” as he prepared to re-enter society. Aswat, who helped orchestrate the 7/7 London bombings that slaughtered 52 innocent people and who bragged about his role in 9/11, is going free. At the same time, the judge cheerfully tells him to “keep on your medication” and “listen to the advice you are going to get,” as if it were no big deal.

This isn’t just tone-deaf. It’s a slap in the face to every victim of terrorism and their families, and a shocking reminder of how a politically correct, bureaucratic system can turn justice into a cruel joke.

Aswat has a resume that reads like a greatest hits compilation of international terrorism. He trained in al-Qaeda camps, worked alongside radical preacher Abu Hamza, and spent his time coordinating terrorist activities in Kashmir. He was in direct communication with two of the 7/7 bombers right before they murdered dozens of innocent Londoners back in 2005. Yet somehow, after serving what amounts to a vacation compared to the life sentences his victims received, he's heading back to Batley, West Yorkshire, to live with family without even GPS monitoring.

The reasoning behind this madness? Apparently, surveillance of psychiatric patients is considered illegal.

So we're supposed to trust that a man who's admitted his own role in a deadly terror bombing? He’s also expressed interest in reconnecting with terrorist networks, but we're supposed to believe that he will simply take his pills and become a model citizen. Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees and other counter-terror officials have voiced "grave concerns" about Aswat remaining a national security threat, but their professional expertise apparently matters less than bureaucratic red tape and misguided compassion.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick hit the nail on the head when he said, "Nobody should be wishing this evil terrorist 'well' and sympathizing with their time in prison, least of all a High Court judge." The judge should be ashamed, but in today's upside-down world, expressing basic moral clarity about terrorism apparently makes you the unreasonable one.

What's truly mind-boggling is how we got here. Aswat was originally sentenced to twenty years in the United States for terrorism offenses, including conspiring to establish a terrorist training camp in Oregon. However, through legal maneuvering and time served, that sentence was reduced to seven years. After his deportation to the UK in 2022, he was held under the Mental Health Act, which essentially transformed him from a dangerous terrorist to a protected psychiatric patient with the stroke of a pen.

This case perfectly illustrates the fundamental disconnect between our legal system and reality. We've created a bizarre framework where a terrorist's mental health status becomes a get-out-of-jail-free card, regardless of the ongoing threat they pose to innocent people. Legal experts acknowledge the difficulty in detaining Aswat further due to current laws governing psychiatric patients, but since when did protecting terrorists become more important than protecting the public?

We're living in a world where judges wish terrorists well, where mental health diagnoses trump national security concerns, and where the rights of convicted killers outweigh the safety of law-abiding citizens. It's a bizarro world indeed, and frankly, it's one that would be laughable if the consequences weren't so deadly serious. When common sense becomes controversial and protecting the public becomes secondary to political correctness, we've lost our way as a civilization.

