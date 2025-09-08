An MSNBC Anchor Just Torched the Latest Anti-Trump Hoax

The anti-Trump media machine just suffered another embarrassing collapse, and it happened in front of millions of viewers.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump attended the U.S. Open men’s final in New York, and if you only followed the initial wave of left-wing reports, you’d think the crowd drove him from Arthur Ashe Stadium by deafening boos. Social media was bursting with giddy claims from leftists that Trump had been “mercilessly booed,” and the legacy media happily repeated the narrative.

Rolling Stone even reported on the claims.

A chorus of boos and sparse clapping greeted Donald Trump when the president arrived at the U.S. Open men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Sunday. Later, the boos continued and could be heard on the national telecast during the national anthem. The crowd booed again when the president was shown on an arena screen during a set break.

But here’s the problem: it wasn’t true.

When I went back to see the videos myself, the truth was obvious. As Trump walked in, much of the audience hadn’t even taken their seats yet. Those who were there? They weren’t booing; they were clapping and cheering. When Trump’s image flashed on the Jumbotron, the crowd’s reaction was mixed to positive, not the supposed “roundly booed” spectacle Rolling Stone gleefully described.

You don’t have to take my word for it. The hoax was so flimsy that MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, not exactly a MAGA ally, debunked the narrative. For the media narrative to be so thoroughly phony that an MSNBC anchor had to play fact-checker tells you everything about this latest attempt to humiliate Trump.

I was there. I didn’t witness him getting booed & the delay wasn’t a big deal.

The day was about great tennis.

The President was there too. https://t.co/DtV17kAdTf — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 8, 2025

Obviously, with a crowd that size, you can bet that some booing took place. But in every video I saw, the most audible reaction to Trump was cheering. For example, Harry Sisson, a left-wing influencer known for spreading false claims, conspiracy-minded smears, and engaging in inappropriate behavior toward women, insisted that Trump got “loudly booed” in a video where the crowd was cheering when he appeared on the Jumbotron.

Trump just got LOUDLY BOOED when shown on the jumbotron at the U.S. open. People hate him!!! pic.twitter.com/klftpSYAhr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 7, 2025

Did some attendees boo? Of course. Trump has been a polarizing figure in New York for decades. However, the way Rolling Stone and other outlets reported it was laughable.

The left’s desperation to attack Trump has reached absurd levels. It will gleefully try to convince millions that their own eyes and ears are lying to them. At the U.S. Open, Trump was greeted with applause and cheers, yet media outlets and partisan influencers insisted he was “loudly booed,” even as footage and eyewitness accounts, including from Ruhle, proved otherwise.

The lesson is that when it comes to Trump, the left doesn’t care about truth; it only cares about narrative, no matter how absurd.

