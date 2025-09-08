Rand Paul Is Wrong on Borders and Drug Cartels

Move over, Kansas. What’s the matter with Kentucky?

This reliable “red” state has given us gems like old RINO Mitch McConnell, new RINO Thomas Massie, Democrat Governor Andy Beshear, and the increasingly irritating libertarian Rand Paul. If you were trying to help the Left thwart the conservative agenda, whom would you elect?

The latest paean of higher wisdom from Paul is that foreign terrorists and drug dealers should not only receive the same constitutional due process as law-abiding, taxpaying American citizens, but that it is also the responsibility of our government to provide this process. Responding to Vice President JD Vance’s defense of our military’s recent sinking of a cartel drug boat making its way to our shores, Paul asked Vance if he had ever read To Kill a Mockingbird.

No, really. That actually was the good doctor’s prescription. That’s the best he’s got. That’s literally his defense of why we shouldn’t be fighting back against foreign terrorist organizations trying to kill us. Because Tom Robinson, the fictional character in the novel To Kill a Mockingbird, was wrongfully accused and imprisoned.

Sen. Paul, there’s another book you should read. You might know the author. The book is called Hillbilly Elegy, and it's an entirely nonfictional account of what happens when foreign narco-terrorists are allowed by Democrats, with the encouragement of libertarians like yourself, to pour millions of pounds of deadly drugs into the poorest of our working-class communities.

Or you could do one better. Put down the book and go meet some of your constituents in the Kentucky communities hit hardest by illegal drugs. Sometimes the halls of Congress insulate and segregate even the most well-intentioned of legislators to the point that they forget what the real world looks like. Take a first hand look at the consequences of libertarian-supported open borders and a robust drug trade.

You got city hands, Mr. Rand. You been countin’ money all your life.

There was a time when libertarian ideology — the low tax, low regulatory puritanical strain of the Republican Party — was worth listening to. They’ve since morphed into a woke freakshow that virtue signals anytime the American government violates the rights of foreign terrorists and criminal invaders but gets quieter than a sleeping RINO when that same government violates the rights of its own citizens.

Audit the Fed? Yes, that’s a great idea and I wholeheartedly support it. You’ve been a senator for fifteen years, which is fifteen years more than any of us. How much closer are you to securing that audit? If it took any of us actual workers over fifteen years to produce the result, or even make progress towards the promise we made during our initial job interview, we would have been fired long ago.

Read the Constitution again, Senator Paul. Please point out the sections that the rest of us somehow missed about how the federal government must maintain open borders and allow trade of any kind whatsoever, no matter how deadly its wares are to the citizenry. Please underline in yellow Sharpie for us plebeians where our Founding Fathers laid responsibility for extending the freedoms guaranteed in the Bill of Rights to enemies outside our borders.

Because if we missed all these clauses and preambles and amendments that you so vehemently defend, then so did a good number of your predecessors, including every president and Congress that ever went to war. How many millions of German and Japanese citizens died without American due process or a fair trial? How many American…not foreign, but American…citizens met the same fate because they happened to reside below the Mason-Dixon line?

That’s what war is, Senator Paul. And if you took your responsibility of protecting American citizens seriously, you’d focus on what the Constitution actually says. Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists operating in cooperation with hostile foreign governments do not enjoy the protections of the Bill of Rights, especially when they’re operating outside our borders.

Over 10000 Americans die a year from drug overdoses, which is a higher annual mortality rate than any overseas war we’ve ever fought. At least in those wars we kill more of the enemy than they kill of us. But Senator Rand seems less upset with the millions of lives destroyed by the illegal drug trade and more upset that we took down a single boat of enemy combatants. And make no mistake, that’s exactly what they are. They are murdering our civilians on our own soil with, until now, complete impunity.

I don’t think Senator Paul’s intelligence matches the depths to which his online posts plumb. He's not stupid. And I don’t think, deep down, he actually believes the words he posts. But I think enjoying the reputation of being an “independent,” along with the outsized relevancy that comes with being a potential tie-breaking vote in an evenly divided Senate, has tainted his judgment with arrogance.

Rand Paul is a quirky guy. When he is on point, he is on point. But when he busts out the Ayn Rand playbook on borders and drug cartels, he’s lost all conservatives, most independents, and a good chunk of centrist liberals. The only ones supporting him are those actively trying to sow chaos and destruction across the nation.

He needs to decide which reputation he wants to foster. The McCainesque “maverick” who bucks his party initially from principle, then from a desire to nurture the “maverick” image, until finally he’s betrayed everyone he swore to protect? Or the solid conservative who, despite the lack of media limelight, consistently fights for the voiceless and downtrodden of his own country?

I hope he course-corrects.

(P.S. My last article’s movie reference was from The Hunt for Red October. Kudos to all the readers who know that recognizing a good movie quote is a prerequisite to being a true American patriot. If you caught this article’s movie reference, please enter it in the comments section. No cheating!)

