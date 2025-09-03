The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Super Upset That Trump Gets Rid of Bad Guys

Top O' the Briefing

There is a lot of talk lately about the Democrats being on the wrong side of what have become known at "80/20" issues, the ones where most of the people in this country are in agreement. The kinds of issues where rational people think, "What in the hell is wrong with the 20% people?" Well, in this case, they're all consumed with an unnatural hatred for President Donald Trump. It's a hatred that has driven them to abandon sanity and, in many cases, their humanity.

Welcome to the 2025 Democratic Party.

Some might say that the Dems have always been this bad deep down, that Trump has merely exposed the ugliness that has been there all along, but even I'm not that dark and cynical. I will, however, go so far as to say that they took a wrong turn when His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama was in office and just kept heading to a bad place.

Anyone familiar with my work knows that my default is to blame Barack Obama. I'll grandfather in childhood trauma just to stick it to him.

Now the Dems are in a place where they're reflexively opposed to anything President Trump does to make the country or the world a safer place. Chicago is the latest hot topic on the table. Like all big cities that have been run by Democrats seemingly forever, it's in the toilet in so many ways. The major political players over there are in denial. The people in charge of these cities don't spend a lot of time where the bullets are flying, though.

President Trump has them in a tizzy because he would prefer that the violence in the Windy City be greatly reduced. This is from something that Chris wrote yesterday:

Minutes after President Donald Trump’s press conference, during which he mused about sending National Guard troops into Chicago to deal with the city’s rampant crime, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) and Mayor Brandon Johnson held a press conference. “He called Chicago a ‘hellhole’ and mentioned the number of people murdered or shot in the city over the last couple of weeks,” my friend and colleague Sarah Anderson reported about the president’s remarks. “While he didn't say exactly when he would do something about Chicago's crime problems, he said he wished Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) would call him so they can work together to solve this problem.” Naturally, the two men sought to deny the crime problem in the Windy City and cast Trump and Republicans in the worst possible light.

Everything is Trump's fault with these loons. Pritzker regularly dismisses any mentions of the violence in Chicago, then always makes a nonsensical pivot to the president. Again, the governor doesn't spend any time walking through rough neighborhoods on his own.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's delusion involves blaming Trump and red state guns for the problems in his city, which my Twitchy colleague Warren Squire covered here. That's a longtime copout for Chicago Dems — all of the city's violence somehow sneaks across the border from Indiana after it gets dark.

Commie prog journo Judd Legum soiled his diaper when ABC News reported on the bloody Labor Day weekend in Chicago, calling the numbers "propaganda." My Twitchy colleague Amy Curtis gathered a lot of the responses to that, including this one from me:

American leftists right now: Pay no attention to that body count in Chicago because ORANGE MAN BAD. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 2, 2025

It's really that simple. They think violence is bad until Trump says that it's bad. As many have remarked, if Trump cured cancer, the Democrats would come down on the side of cancer.

Perhaps all is not lost. Hell seems to have frozen over in the nation's capital. My friend Matt Vespa wrote this over at Townhall last night:

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser may stick her foot in her mouth, but she’s also the only Democrat running a city in a somewhat sensible manner. I know the bar is low, but her latest decision is going to cause a riot on the city council. President Trump federalized the DC police and deployed the National Guard to restore law and order. It’s worked, even Bowser admitted that, though she couched it with her opposition to masked ICE raids. Some members of the city council were infuriated by the mayor's acknowledgment of a Trump-led public safety initiative. It’s so successful that she ordered local police to work with federal law enforcement on an indefinite basis. It’s a solid move since Trump’s DC takeover ends next week

It's highly unlikely that one Democratic leader coming to her senses is going to be catching. There's a greater chance that Bowser will be ostracized by others in her party. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is that strong.

I'm glad Trump has made things better in D.C. because it's the capital, but I think he should let other blue cities deal with their decades of ignorant choices. He's nicer than I am though, and is willing to try and save the idiots from themselves.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

"Blue-footed booby" would be a great thing to call someone when you're upset but don't want to swear.

Blue-footed booby showing off his new shoes.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/1NU7TFItOI — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 2, 2025

Just Touching the World‘s Most Dangerous Tree Could Send You to the Hospital

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.