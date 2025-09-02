Labor Day Wins: Trump Celebrates Victories for American Workers

President Donald Trump marked Labor Day by celebrating the progress he has already made on behalf of American workers since taking office.

After four years of the catastrophe of Bidenomics, American workers understandably voted for major economic change in the 2024 election. And the Trump administration is already making noteworthy progress in reversing the Bidenomics crisis.

In a Labor Day press release, the Trump White House highlighted accomplishments in six areas, namely, “overseeing a private sector boom,” “putting the American Worker first,” “taming inflation, sparking wage growth, and making life affordable again,” “prioritizing the next generation of American Workers through workforce development and the trades,” “passed the One Big Beautiful Bill [OBBB],” and “supercharging Americans’ retirement accounts.”

Among the dozens of orders, changes, and programs listed in the press release, some particularly stand out. Tariffs and trade deals, of course, have been a major component of Trump’s economic policy. Trump brought $8 trillion in new investments to the U.S. as well, creating new jobs and a manufacturing boom. There have been half a million new jobs in the private sector this year, a big change from Biden’s new jobs that primarily went to migrants and government workers. All of Trump’s net job gains went to native-born Americans. The Trump administration is also cutting business-killing regulations.

Other highlights include Trump’s Executive Order to boost preparation for and enrollment in trade schools, which has spurred thousands of new apprentices and trade school enrollees. Trade school enrollees can now also access college financial aid. No Tax on Tips and Overtime is a popularly acclaimed provision of the OBBB, which the administration estimates saves workers who receive tips and overtime around $1,500 annually.

Workers can now access better AI and workplace training, the press release said. And the administration is finally bringing inflation under control, a key fact since that was the primary issue for voters last year.

Real wages consistently fell under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but no more:

Wages for blue-collar Americans are up 1.4% over last year after the first seven months of President Trump’s second term — the second-fastest increase for the start of a new term on record (after President Trump’s first term). After inflation outpaced wages for 26 straight months under Biden, real wages have increased every month since President Trump took office. Real median weekly earnings are at their highest level since President Trump’s first term.

Labor Day gas prices are at a five-year low, as are domestic airfare prices, enabling more Americans to travel for the holiday, the White House boasted.

The press release noted further:

President Trump has ignited a stock market boom, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all reaching record highs over the past month… The Department of Labor rescinded Biden-era regulations that restricted the use of crypto in retirement investments.

The Trump administration is truly putting American workers first.

