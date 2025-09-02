Trump-Hating Judge Makes Stunning Ruling in the Case of a Woman Who Wants to Murder Trump

We know the left hates President Donald Trump. We know the left wants Trump out of the Oval Office. And yes, we know that the left wants Trump dead: just look at leftists’ hysterical glee over the completely unfounded rumors that the president had passed away this past week, when he didn’t make any public appearances for a few days. On Tuesday, a notorious Trump-hating judge helped remove any lingering doubts that all too many leftists want to see Trump die in office when he ordered a woman who wants to murder Trump to be freed from custody. What could possibly go wrong?

It all started back in mid-August, when Secret Service agents in New York questioned a woman named Nathalie Rose Jones over statements she had made threatening the president. Washington’s WUSA reported that “in a Facebook post on Aug. 6 in which she tagged the FBI, Jones wrote she was ‘willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea.’ In an email sent Aug. 14, Jones allegedly wrote she was ‘available to kill this man’ in apparent reference to Trump. According to a detention memo, the email was sent to ‘several military, pharmaceutical and governmental recipients.’”

Jones also wrote to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “Please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025." Clearly, this lady was a few bricks shy of a load, but she was also potentially dangerous. Agents would have been remiss to ignore what she was saying.

During her conversation with the agents, Jones “told investigators she had traveled to the District to ‘plan a dignified arrest ceremony’ for Trump and to pay her respects for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at the White House.” She also called Trump a "terrorist" and a "Nazi," which basically means that Nathalie Rose Jones is a fairly typical Democrat, but in light of her other statements, there was legitimate cause for concern. She said she would kill Trump at "the compound" if she got the chance, and had a "bladed object" with which she would "carry out her mission of killing" Orange Man Bad.

In light of all this, there was really no choice. The day after the agents questioned her, Jones was arrested. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya then ordered that the would-be assassin be “held without bond and undergo a competency evaluation.”

Upadhyaya explained: “I see some very troubling conduct combined with travel to the District of Columbia.” You can say that again. Upadhyaya also said that she had reviewed sealed files indicating that Jones “suffered from mental illness that gave her pause without a doctor’s evaluation.”

So here we have a mentally ill woman who has repeatedly expressed the desire to murder the president, and a judge who found her threats disturbing enough to order her to be held without bond. Nathalie Rose Jones, however, had an ace in the hole: U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, the far-left magistrate who rocketed to international fame last spring by doing everything he could to make sure that Trump couldn’t deport criminal gang members.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Boasberg ordered Jones “released no later than Aug. 27 under electronic monitoring and instructed her to visit a psychiatrist in New York City once she retrieves her belongings from a local police station.” Oh, well, then! See, you benighted right-wingers? She’s going to have to visit a New York City psychiatrist! Why, if anything will cure her of her burning hatred of Trump, it’s a few visits with a medical professional who almost certainly has the same burning hatred of Trump, right? Once again, what could possibly go wrong?

Jones is on the verge of walking free without any restraints or consequences for her threats. Fox noted Tuesday that “a grand jury declined to indict Jones on Friday, and she is scheduled to appear virtually for a preliminary hearing today before a magistrate judge — a standard step unless prosecutors drop the complaint.”

And so now Boasberg has made it possible for a woman who has repeatedly expressed her desire to assassinate the president walk free. Imagine now if there had been a Trump-appointed judge (Barack Obama appointed Boasberg) who had unhesitatingly engaged in judicial overreach on more than one occasion to obstruct the policies of a duly elected far-left president. Then imagine that the same judge let a person who had repeatedly vow to murder that president walk free. The establishment media would be screaming for this judge’s impeachment, and worse, claiming that he had endangered the president and was a threat to “our democracy.”

About the appalling Boasberg, however, establishment media “journalists” and leftist political leaders have nothing to say.

