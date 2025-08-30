After Days of Claiming Trump was Dead, Leftists Get a Nasty Shock

President Donald Trump walked out of the White House on Saturday morning along with his granddaughter Kai and got into a vehicle to head for Sterling, Virginia, for a few rounds of golf. This would have been an utterly insignificant bit of information were it not for the fact that Trump hadn’t been seen in public since his cabinet meeting on Tuesday. While he was out of sight, an increasing number of leftists began crowing gleefully that the president must be dead. Their disappointment on Saturday morning must have been overpowering, as the hatred they showed for the president and his supporters was truly shocking in its intensity. The party of compassion? Hardly. There are no more hateful people than leftists.

Overexcited leftists began claiming that Trump was mortally ill several days ago, when a photo emerged of Trump with a large bruise on his right hand, similar to one that was spotted on Queen Elizabeth’s hand just days before she died. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained Monday that the bruise was the result of Trump shaking hands with multiple people every day, combined with the effects of the aspirin he regularly takes.

This wasn’t enough, however, for the far, far-left Huffington Post, which dismissed what Leavitt said as a “grandiose explanation” and opined, without evidence, that “the discoloration on the back of his left hand would seemingly be more difficult to explain away by handshake.” The hand-bruise controversy, however, was nothing compared to the left’s hysterical joy at not seeing Trump around for a few days.

The New York Post reported Saturday that “online rumors of President Trump’s demise were greatly exaggerated — much to the dismay of creepy leftist critics.” The rumors started swirling “on Friday, when the White House released a blank schedule with no public events for the president during Labor Day weekend.” Old Joe Biden took almost four years off while he was pretending to be president and the media kept insisting that he was sharp as a tack as long as there weren’t any cameras around to capture the moment, but Trump takes a few days off, or at least out of sight, and the left goes nuts. (Yes, indeed, they were already nuts.)

The Trump-is-dead mania caught on despite the fact that Trump took to his Truth Social account several times while he was out of the public eye. On Friday, while leftists were posting Weekend-At-Bernie’s photoshops featuring Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk holding up a dead Trump, and other mean-spirited memes as well, the very-much-alive president was reacting to a leftist judge striking down his tariffs, writing: “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

Never-Trump fanatic Rick Wilson, meanwhile, was lost in the fantasy, writing: “Waking up to #TrumpIsDead and #whereistrump reminds me that JD ‘Popekiller’ Vance has been spending a lot of time around Don lately...” One particularly paranoid leftist saw all the rumors that Trump was dead and found a way to blame… Trump: “This is just another trump game. A typical authoritarian move. I hope I’m wrong. Hes probably just in the hospital on a cath.” Another wrote: “If Trump is indeed dead, McDonalds’ head office is about to receive the world’s largest gift basket ever!”

And so the inevitable question is: What is wrong with these people? How is it that they walk around with so much corrosive hatred in their hearts and don’t seem either to notice or care? Why is their disagreement with President Trump’s policies so intense that they go into paroxysms of joy at the prospect of his demise?

They rejoice at Trump’s death, of course, because their politics is their religion, and so their figure of their demonic, of absolute evil, is their principal political opponent, the man who has vowed to undo as much of the damage they have done to this country over the last few decades as he possibly can. For leftists, Trump is the devil. Why shouldn’t they rejoice at the prospect of his passing from the scene?

Trump will eventually die in reality, and leftists will rejoice, but then they will find, to their horror, that patriots will continue to fight for freedom.