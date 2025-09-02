BREAKING: Trump Makes Big Announcements on Space, Venezuela, and Chicago

Sarah Anderson | 3:47 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump spoke from the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, and his big announcement was that the United States is moving the national Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama. The president said that the city will  be known as "Rocket City" from this point forward. The HQ is currently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.   

Trump, who was joined by various politicians, said this move is the best option for national security and will save $480 million. It will also, he said, bring tens of thousands of jobs to Alabama and "billions of dollars of investments." 

Trump, as he often does, spoke on numerous topics and took many questions from the press. It'd be impossible for me to cover them all here, but I'll hit a couple of highlights.  

One of the biggest topics was crime. The president talked about how much Washington, D.C., has changed over the past couple of weeks since he federalized the police force and deployed National Guard troops there. He also said he's planning to take on Chicago, too.

He called Chicago a "hellhole" and mentioned the number of people murdered or shot in the city over the last couple of weeks. While he didn't say exactly when he would do something about Chicago's crime problems, he said he wished Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) would call him so they can work together to solve this problem. 

The president also broke another bit of interesting news: He said that "moments ago" the U.S. military "shot out" a drug cartel boat coming out of Venezuela and "there's more where that came from."  As I've reported over the last week, the U.S. military has grown its presence in the southern Caribbean Sea near the shores of Venezuela recently in an effort to stop cartel action and potentially do something that would end the Nicolas Maduro dictatorship as we know it in the South American country. (I'll write more about about today's news as more details become available.)

The president also addressed his critics who, over the weekend, decided he was dead because he didn't make any public appearances for a few days. "Biden wouldn't do them for months," he said, adding, "You wouldn't see them, and nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."  

Sarah Anderson

NEWS & POLITICS

ALABAMA DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY SPACE

