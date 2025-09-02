BREAKING: Trump Makes Big Announcements on Space, Venezuela, and Chicago

President Donald Trump spoke from the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, and his big announcement was that the United States is moving the national Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama. The president said that the city will be known as "Rocket City" from this point forward. The HQ is currently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

.@POTUS: "I am thrilled to report that the U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama — forever to be known, from this point forward, as ROCKET CITY."



🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/6UeLMiyJca — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

Trump, who was joined by various politicians, said this move is the best option for national security and will save $480 million. It will also, he said, bring tens of thousands of jobs to Alabama and "billions of dollars of investments."

.@POTUS: This will result in more than 30,000 Alabama jobs... and billions of dollars of investment... Most importantly, this decision will help America defend and dominate the High Frontier. https://t.co/ORQ1RXY3v6 pic.twitter.com/5sZKVNMdpe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

.@RepMikeRogersAL: "As Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, I care very much about what's most important for our national security... it was the Biden administration that decided to make it political... I appreciate @POTUS standing up and being strong and saying he's going… https://t.co/3DNTxBB6sm pic.twitter.com/humUMabOl2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

.@RepBarryMoore on SPACECOM: "For political reasons, it was moved out of our state. Mr. President, thank you for making priorities the defense and the warfighter and the safety of this nation." pic.twitter.com/l6nOmJONNJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

.@USRepGaryPalmer: "What we're doing with moving @US_SpaceCom to Huntsville is absolutely critical to our maintaining dominance in [the space] sphere." pic.twitter.com/1Q73U5OOKZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

Trump, as he often does, spoke on numerous topics and took many questions from the press. It'd be impossible for me to cover them all here, but I'll hit a couple of highlights.

One of the biggest topics was crime. The president talked about how much Washington, D.C., has changed over the past couple of weeks since he federalized the police force and deployed National Guard troops there. He also said he's planning to take on Chicago, too.

"WE'RE GOING IN!"



President Trump just CONFIRMED that he's moving forward with his plan to secure Chicago. pic.twitter.com/n5o1SKHJi5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

He called Chicago a "hellhole" and mentioned the number of people murdered or shot in the city over the last couple of weeks. While he didn't say exactly when he would do something about Chicago's crime problems, he said he wished Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) would call him so they can work together to solve this problem.

.@POTUS on the violence in Chicago over the weekend: "50 hit with bullets, and you have this governor get up... and he'll say, 'We don't want any protection!' ... Chicago is a hellhole right now." pic.twitter.com/HA8K4iVohY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

The president also broke another bit of interesting news: He said that "moments ago" the U.S. military "shot out" a drug cartel boat coming out of Venezuela and "there's more where that came from." As I've reported over the last week, the U.S. military has grown its presence in the southern Caribbean Sea near the shores of Venezuela recently in an effort to stop cartel action and potentially do something that would end the Nicolas Maduro dictatorship as we know it in the South American country. (I'll write more about about today's news as more details become available.)

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just confirmed that the United States military took out a DRUG BOAT coming from Venezuela for the United States!



"We just...shot out a drug-carrying boat..."



"It just happened moments ago." pic.twitter.com/RgmOHC9AYu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

The president also addressed his critics who, over the weekend, decided he was dead because he didn't make any public appearances for a few days. "Biden wouldn't do them for months," he said, adding, "You wouldn't see them, and nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."

President Trump just SLAMMED his critics who wished him dead after not having a news conference for TWO DAYS!



"I didn't do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him."



"Biden wouldn't do 'em for MONTHS! You wouldn't see him! And nobody ever said… pic.twitter.com/W5X7aRsuuY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

