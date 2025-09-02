Jihad 2.0: Sabotage the F-35, Says Palestinian Youth Activist

So the People's Conference for Palestine met in Detroit (surprise!) over the weekend, and one featured speaker revealed "a step-by-step playbook," as City Journal's Stu Smith put it, for disabling American defense production.

Advertisement

Aisha Nizar of the Palestinian Youth Movement told attendees how to sabotage production of the F-35 Lightning II, America's premier stealth strike fighter. Not just ours — the F-35 is in high demand from various NATO countries to South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Israel.

F-35 production "functions off of this just-in-time logistics process," the little would-be jihadi explained, having clearly done her homework. "If one specific node of the F-35 supply chain is intervened in, it has a huge impact."

“We need to be surgical. We need to be strategic. And we need to be bold in our action," Nizar said. "Because there are many different points of these supply chains of death that we can intervene in and we must intervene in.”

The good news, if you'll let me describe it that way, is that there's nothing here that our enemies and rivals in countries like China, Russia, and Iran don't already know. But Nizar certainly planted an idea in the heads of jihadis everywhere — including right here in the U.S.

"This is an operational roadmap for undermining U.S. defense readiness," Smith posted on X, along with video of Nizar's speech. "Framed through Palestine, the implications reach far beyond. Imagine a global conflict where anti-American activists, taking these words literally, set out to sabotage the logistics of America’s crown jewel weapons systems."

Advertisement

The only bone I'd pick with what Smith said is that the global conflict is well underway — and groups like PYM have already scored wins.

“Maersk’s decision [to divest from Israeli settlements] proves that divestment from occupation is not only possible – it’s necessary,” Nizar said following an international pro-Palestinian propaganda campaign against the shipping giant. “This sends a clear message to the global shipping industry: compliance with international law and basic human rights is not optional. Doing business with Israel’s illegal settlements is no longer viable, and the world is watching to see who follows next.”

Emphasis added.

Emboldened by Maersk's cowardice, now the so-called anti-Zionists have F-35 production in their sights — and don't dismiss the threat as idle chatter.

The thing about jihad is that holy war doesn't require a formal declaration, or even what poli-sci nerds call "a state actor." All that's needed is a dedicated holy warrior or two willing to kill, die, or merely sabotage for the cause.

We like to think that Israel is the frontline in the global jihad, and that's true — at least to a certain extent. But there are no frontlines in a holy war, and Nizar and her ilk want to bring it here in the most direct way possible.

Advertisement

Recommended: CNBC Just Spilled the Awful Truth About California

One Last Thing: Florida Man Friday and Five O'Clock Somewhere are on hiatus this week for my mother-in-law's funeral service and celebration of life. Everything will be back to normal next week, or at least what passes for normal around here. Thanks for your understanding!

Get the stories you won’t find anywhere else. Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive columns, insider podcasts, and live video chats with your favorite contributors. Don’t miss out—become a VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.