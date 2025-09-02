Trump’s Response to Death Rumors Was Absolutely Epic

You've got to hand it to President Trump—when it comes to dealing with fake news and overblown media hysteria, nobody does it quite like him. The president's response to the bizarre death rumors that have been circulating on social media was nothing short of perfect, combining his trademark directness with just the right amount of trolling to expose the absurdity of it all.

Advertisement

After spending a few days away from the public eye—something that apparently sends the left into absolute fits of speculation—Trump took to Truth Social with his characteristic flair. "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC Is A Crime Free Zone! President DJT," he posted, managing to both squash the ridiculous death hoax rumors and take credit for fixing D.C.'s crime problem all at once. Classic Trump.

The whole episode started because the president had the audacity to go a couple of days without holding press conferences.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy brought up the bizarre social media rumors that claimed President Trump had died over the weekend. Trump, clearly amused by the story, used the moment to highlight what he sees as a double standard compared to how the media treated Joe Biden.

Doocy asked, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead? You see that?”

“No,” Trump replied.

Doocy explained, “People didn’t see you for a couple days. 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning about your demise.”

“Really?” Trump said, before Doocy pressed again, “You didn’t see that?”

“I didn’t see that,” Trump responded. “You know, I, I have heard, it’s, uh, sort of crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful, they went very well, like this is going very well. And then I didn’t do any for two days and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him.’ Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape.”

Advertisement

NEW: Fox News' Peter Doocy asks President Trump how he found out that he was 'dead.'



Doocy: "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?"



Trump: "I didn't do anything for two days and they say, 'there must be something wrong with him.'"



"Biden wouldn't do… pic.twitter.com/EOTJNBKnWq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2025

And he’s absolutely right. For years, we watched Biden vanish for long stretches, stumble through tightly scripted appearances, wander off stage, and even talk to dead people—all while showing clear signs of decline. Yet the same media now breathlessly speculating about Trump’s health treated Biden’s absences as perfectly normal.

After four years of legitimate concerns about Biden’s fitness, the left is desperate to flip the script. Their attacks on Trump have fallen flat, so they’re grasping at straws, inflating minor scheduling gaps into supposed health crises.

ICYMI: SICK: Tim Walz Publicly Roots for Trump’s Death in Shocking Video



What’s most telling is how fast wild speculation takes off when it confirms the left’s wishful thinking. The same people who spent years making excuses for Biden’s obvious struggles were ready to declare Trump dead after two days without a press conference. That says everything about the mindset driving their opposition.

Advertisement

Trump, meanwhile, handled it flawlessly—direct, dismissive of the nonsense, and firmly in control of the narrative. Once again, he showed why he remains such an effective communicator, and why his critics underestimate him at their own peril.

The double standard is staggering—Biden vanishes for months and talks to dead people, but Trump skips two days of press conferences and suddenly he's "dead"? This is the kind of media manipulation PJ Media exposes daily while others stay silent. Join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive analysis, commenting privileges, and ad-free access. Don't wait, join today and help us fight the fake news machine.