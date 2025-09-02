SICK: Tim Walz Publicly Roots for Trump’s Death in Shocking Video

Over the past several days, wild rumors about President Trump’s supposed demise swept across social media, with leftist commentators openly salivating at the thought. The frenzy had a simple spark: Trump hadn’t appeared in public for a few days, and that absence was enough to send the online left into a rapture.

Advertisement

Things escalated when a photograph emerged showing a large bruise on Trump’s right hand that was eerily reminiscent of the images of Queen Elizabeth shortly before her death. The left immediately leapt to morbid conclusions, spreading whispers that Trump was gravely ill, if not already dead.

The White House moved quickly to quash the hysteria. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the discoloration was nothing more than the result of countless handshakes and Trump’s routine aspirin use, and hardly a cause for concern.

Behind all the noise, it’s important to note one thing: Donald Trump remained present and active. The president appeared on Saturday morning as he left the White House for a round of golf in Sterling, Va., accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai. This should have ended the rumors. Not only that, but Trump also continued his digital presence, posting on Truth Social about news events and political developments. Yet none of this seemed to matter to the rumor mill.

The reaction from Democrats revealed the true colors of the party. Over the Labor Day weekend, former vice-presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) demonstrated a disturbing interest in Trump's health, proving that some on the left are willing to gloat over even the most absurd, unfounded rumors about Trump.

Advertisement

“You get up in the morning and you doom-scroll through things, and — although, I will say this: The last few days, you woke up thinking there might be news. Just saying. Just saying. There will be news sometime, just so you know. There will be news,” he said, dripping with an almost giddy anticipation.

Governor Walz over the weekend discussing the possibility of Trumps death and implying “There will be news.” pic.twitter.com/L6Gn2YDvoG — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) September 2, 2025

In other words, Walz was caught up in the frenzy of false information and publicly rooting for bad news about the U.S. president with an enthusiasm that should shame any decent public figure. The governor’s manifest delight exemplifies how despicable it is to weaponize baseless rumors and cheer for someone’s potential misfortune or death.

Walz’s public comments betrayed a disturbing glee in the chaos. It is profoundly sick when a politician appears to revel in the speculation of a political opponent’s death. The spectacle was nothing short of a public debasement, a cynical joyride at the expense of common decency.

ICYMI: Famed Comedy Writer Arrested at Heathrow for Three Anti-Trans Tweets



The hypocrisy is staggering. The left spent years hiding Biden’s decline and keeping the public in the dark about his fitness for office, and now they turn around and gleefully smear Trump as frail and failing. Politics has become a game of lies for them, and basic decency is nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

Still, there’s a deeper problem with our political discourse when a sitting governor can openly celebrate the possible death of a sitting president. This isn’t just politics; it’s sick. It goes beyond policy disagreements or ideological battles. It’s a full-blown erosion of basic human decency, of the empathy and respect that every elected official should be expected to uphold. What makes Tim Walz’s comments so vile isn’t just the hope that Trump might die; it’s the gleeful, almost casual way he framed it, as if the death of a political adversary were something to look forward to.

The radical left has crossed every moral line — they're literally hoping President Trump dies! This isn't politics anymore; it's pure evil, and the mainstream media won't touch it. PJ Media has the courage to expose the sickness consuming the Democrat Party. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off access to member-only content and ad-free browsing while supporting the truth-tellers the establishment fears most. The fight for America's soul depends on independent conservative media. Don't wait — join today!