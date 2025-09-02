Pearl-Clutching in the Windy City: Pritzker Melts Down After Trump Press Conference

Minutes after President Donald Trump’s press conference, during which he mused about sending National Guard troops into Chicago to deal with the city’s rampant crime, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) and Mayor Brandon Johnson held a press conference.

“He called Chicago a ‘hellhole’ and mentioned the number of people murdered or shot in the city over the last couple of weeks,” my friend and colleague Sarah Anderson reported about the president’s remarks. “While he didn't say exactly when he would do something about Chicago's crime problems, he said he wished Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) would call him so they can work together to solve this problem.”

Naturally, the two men sought to deny the crime problem in the Windy City and cast Trump and Republicans in the worst possible light. Pritzker went first, and he spoke about deploying the Illinois National Guard to protect last year’s Democratic National Convention.

“All those events required significant coordination between all levels of government,” the governor claimed. “Some, like the Democratic National Convention last year, even required a limited deployment of the Illinois National Guard for broad security purposes including, especially, preventing terrorism.” Yet keeping the state’s biggest city safe isn’t worth “significant coordination between all levels of government.”

Pritzker clutched his pearls at the president’s statement that he should be begging the White House for federal assistance. It’s as if he’d never heard Trump’s rhetoric before.

“I'd like to ask a question of my own, and it's one the press should be asking as well,” he said. “When did we become a country where it's okay for the US president to insist on national television that a state should call him to beg for anything, especially something we don't want? Have we truly lost all sense of sanity in this nation that we treat this as normal?”

Pritzker then made a bold claim about the city’s illegal immigrants:

Unidentifiable agents in unmarked vehicles with masks are planning to raid Latino communities and say they're targeting violent criminals. As we saw in Los Angeles, a very, very small percentage of the individuals they will target will be violent criminals. Instead, you are likely to see videos of them hauling away mothers and fathers traveling to work or picking up their kids from school. Sometimes they will detain, handcuff, and haul away children. They are law-abiding individuals who pay taxes and contribute to the communities, who feel safe going to work and attending mandatory immigration check-ins. In other words, they're following the law. We have reason to believe that Steven Miller chose the month of September to come to Chicago because of celebrations around Mexican Independence Day that happen here every year. It breaks my heart to report that we have been told ICE will try and disrupt community picnics and peaceful parades. Let's be clear. The terror and cruelty is the point, not the safety of anyone living here.

Pritzker sounded like a drama queen when he said, “I can't live in a fantasy land where I pretend Trump is not tearing this country apart for personal greed and power.” Good grief, what kind of fantasy land does he live in, where the Democrats’ open-border policies are just fine for this country and protecting Americans from crime is bad?

