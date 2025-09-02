Just in Time for Fall: Trump Admin Announces 42 New Hunting & Fishing Opportunities on Public Lands

Back in May, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum proposed opening "42 new proposed hunting opportunities across more than 87,000 acres within the National Wildlife Refuge System and National Fish Hatchery System."

This week, that idea became a reality, just in time for hunting season.

The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced that outdoors enthusiasts, as of September 2, now have new destinations for hunting and fishing in Alabama, California, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

"All hunting and fishing opportunities align with state fish and wildlife regulations," the department confirmed.

According to the National Rifle Association (NRA), this alignment will "promote consistency across national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries" and "help all hunters and anglers in navigating complex federal and state requirements."

The new hunting and fishing spaces also include inaugural hunting opportunities in Southern Maryland Woodlands National Wildlife Refuge, new hunting access in California's Grasslands Wildlife Management Area, and new fishing opportunities in North Attleboro National Fish Hatchery in Massachusetts.

"Hunting and fishing are more than just traditional pastimes, as they are also vital to the conservation of our lands and waters, our outdoor recreation economy, and our American way of life," Burgum said, adding, "The Trump administration is committed to promoting good government by reducing regulatory burdens by working with states to make access to these outdoor activities a reality for every American family."

Director of the Fish and Wildlife Service Brian Nesvik also stated that these new opportunities are compatible with conservation missions and added, "Hunting and fishing significantly benefit the outdoors by helping manage wildlife populations, promote outdoor stewardship and contribute to local economies. These refuges and hatcheries provide incredible opportunities for sportsmen and sportswomen and their families across the country to pass on a fishing and hunting heritage to future generations."

The administration has received positive feedback from the NRA and conservation groups for making this move.

"The DOI rule is another example of the Trump administration’s commitment to supporting common-sense actions that make hunting and fishing accessible to every American, dating back to day one of his first term in office. Expanding opportunities on our public lands while decreasing regulatory burdens to participation support hunters and anglers who remain America’s leading conservationists," said NRA Institute for Legislative Action Executive Director John Commerford.

Joel Pedersen, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP), thanked the DOI for making this decision and said, "These new opportunities will help Americans get outside to enjoy the great outdoors just in time for the fall hunting and fishing seasons."

The TRCP also said in a statement that "By engaging hunters and anglers, these opportunities generate critical funding for habitat restoration, wildlife management, and local economies through license sales and excise taxes on gear and ammunition." It applauded the alignment with state rules, claiming that it will not just reduce confusion, but make it possible for hunter and anglers to better enjoy this beautiful country.

