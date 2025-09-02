The Morning Briefing: J.K. Rowling Might End Up Canceling Cancel Culture All on Her Own

Top O' the Briefing

My daughter was born right around the time that the first Harry Potter books were published, so that whole phenomenon was a big part of her youth. Honestly, all of that was more pleasant to deal with as a parent than most of what Disney was putting out at the time. I even read the first few books in the series just to see what all of the hoopla was about.

I might have read them all if I'd known how cool J.K. Rowling would turn out to be.

Rowling has been giving a years-long master class in how to deal with the lunatic leftist "you will be made to care" idiots who insist that men can menstruate and have babies. They've done everything that they can to cancel her and poison her legacy, repeatedly harassing her online, spewing the venom that we've all come to expect from the tolerant leftists. Rowling handles them all with good cheer and a rapier wit. Here's a recent favorite of mine:

Speak up. I can’t hear you over the din of four theme parks. pic.twitter.com/URZY0WhRWu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2025

YAHTZEE!

The thing that has been fun to watch is all of the mentally unwell Rainbow Mafia freaks trying to quit J.K. Rowling but unable to quit their Harry Potter fetish. That's made her too big to fail, and it is obviously gnawing at the haters. They've got hate-posting on X, she's got books, movies, theme parks, and video games.

In fact, the best-selling video game of 2023 was Hogwarts Legacy, which was the latest in the Wizarding World franchise, which all take place in a Harry Potter prequel universe. The game was highly anticipated, but the trans cheerleaders were at fever pitch over Rowling at the time. There was a coordinated effort online and in the media to try and ruin the success of the game. There were a lot of threats of shaming anyone who purchased the game and played it online. It was heated, it was intense, and it was an utter failure.

There's another pile-on afoot, which Matt wrote about:

Chris Columbus, director of the first two Harry Potter films, has declared that a reunion of the original cast is “never going to happen,” blaming J.K. Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues. Columbus described the situation as “so complicated with all the political stuff,” noting that actors like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have publicly rejected Rowling’s stance, making any reunion impossible. Rowling fired back on X with a lengthy post, framing her response as a direct challenge to her critics and pushing back against what she described as a persistent mischaracterization of her beliefs. “As another man who once worked with me declares himself saddened by my beliefs on gender and sex, I thought it might be useful to compile a list for handy reference,” Rowling wrote. She then laid out a series of questions, asking which of her positions could possibly make actors and directors so upset.

This is one of the few times that I'm glad that long posts are a thing on X. The list of questions that Rowling provides are brilliant. She sets up her detractors to expose themselves as the intolerant bigots that they are if they ever have the guts to answer them. I'm thinking of printing them out and posting them all around my left-of-left neighborhood.

I don't really believe that J.K. Rowling will cancel cancel culture like I wrote in the headline, but I do believe that she's showing the way even for people who aren't wealthy contributors to pop culture. She's showing people that they shouldn't apologize for their beliefs.

More importantly, she's providing a grand example of sticking to those beliefs.

Everything Isn't Awful

But why? 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/7bzSayHs6I — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 30, 2025

