Rosie O’Donnell’s 'Apology' Just Made Everything Worse

Rosie O’Donnell, the left-leaning actress who never misses a chance to lob a grenade into the culture war, kicked up another storm over the weekend. After a horrifying attack at a Minneapolis Catholic school left two children dead and 18 others wounded, O’Donnell rushed to social media—before facts were out—to blame her favorite villains.

Advertisement

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, she declared, “What do you know, it was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person. White supremacist,” tying the tragedy to every boogeyman in her liberal playbook.

She went further, labeling the NRA “a terrorist organization” and indicting Trump, the Heritage Foundation, and pretty much anyone right of center for fueling a supposed climate of hate. “When is enough enough, America?” she demanded, as if the facts of the case were secondary to the narrative she wanted to push.

But reality has a way of catching up, even with celebrities who think their opinions matter more than truth.

By Sunday, O’Donnell was back on TikTok to issue an apology after admitting she had spoken too soon in a previous video about a recent shooting.

“Hi, everybody. It’s Rosie O’Donnell, star of the Flintstones,” she began.

She acknowledged that many people had been upset about her earlier comments, which she hadn’t seen until returning online after a short break. “But you are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and, uh, I said things about the shooter that were incorrect,” O’Donnell admitted.

So far so good, right? Well, just wait. She went on to say she “assumed like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard NRA-loving kind of gun people feelings.”

Advertisement

You see what she did there?

While most mass shooters are men, there’s no standard profile. They vary in age, background, and circumstance—but the real pattern has nothing to do with political ideology. The common thread is untreated mental illness—depression, paranoia, delusions, or other conditions that spiral into violence. Again and again, we see shooters broadcasting their disturbed state of mind in advance through threats, bizarre social media posts, or violent fantasies. These aren’t random quirks—they’re flashing red warnings of instability ignored until it’s too late.

For our VIPs: Yes, Being Trans Makes You More Likely to Commit a Mass Shooting

Here’s what the media won’t admit: most mass shooters aren’t politically motivated. The overwhelming majority because of personal rage, domestic disputes, or the twisted pursuit of notoriety. So even in her apology, O’Donnell dug herself into a deeper hole by smearing conservatives and legal gun owners.

Her so-called apology was anything but sincere. She admitted she got the facts wrong, but instead of stopping there, she doubled down on the same narrative. Rather than take responsibility, she used her “mea culpa” as another chance to demonize conservatives, Trump supporters, and law-abiding gun owners.

Advertisement

Congratulations, Rosie, you made everything worse.

O’Donnell can’t admit the truth because it would undercut the narrative the left depends on: that Republicans and gun owners are the root of America’s problems. So even as she pretends to apologize, she sneaks in another smear against millions of people who’ve never harmed anyone. That’s dishonest, and it’s disgraceful.

“Anyway, the truth is, I messed up and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry,” O’Donnell concluded. “This is my apology video, and I hope it’s enough.”

It ain’t.

Fed up with blame games and smear campaigns, whether they’re from Hollywood elites or has-beens like Rosie O’Donnell? PJ Media is where real reporting cuts through the noise. Access exclusive stories, ad-free browsing, and VIP commenting. Join PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off. This is your moment—don’t miss out!