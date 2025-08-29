Rosie O’Donnell Fantasizes About Trump’s Death In Bizarre TikTok Rant

In a rambling TikTok video, former television host Rosie O’Donnell launched into an unhinged tirade that jumped erratically from school shootings to cold sore remedies — and even veered into disturbing fantasies about Donald Trump’s death. O’Donnell, long removed from mainstream relevance and now known primarily for her relentless anti-Trump venom, delivered a deeply troubling monologue, laying bare the alarming depths of her personal unraveling.

O'Donnell began her video by discussing the recent shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., which she immediately politicized with characteristic venom. "And this was a church inside a Catholic school. And what do you know, it was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person. What do you know? White supremacist," she declared.

Of course, she was entirely wrong. Either she’s getting her news from USA Today or just doesn’t care about the facts because the shooter, as PJ Media readers know, was a trans-identifying male with radical left-wing views who hated Trump. But O'Donnell just couldn’t help herself and chose to push fake news.

Naturally, her commentary quickly devolved into familiar talking points: "You know, the NRA's a terrorist organization. They're terrorizing the people of our country, and they have been for years without allowing any kind of compromise about gun safety, any at all."

"How many more?" she asked. "When is enough enough, America? Haven't you had enough of Donald Trump, the Heritage Foundation, all their bullshit? He's their puppet. They don't need him, frankly. They got a free ride because of the Celebrity Apprentice. They got a free ride from all the lies that were told about him that the American public believed."

Yeah, this isn't normal. She's absolutely deranged.

O'Donnell's comments about Trump crossed into truly disturbing territory when she went into her thinly veiled death fantasies about the president, during which she suggested that his end was imminent. "It's coming to an end. Whether physically, emotionally, spiritually, or all of 'em wrapped up into one, he's not doing well," she said with overt relish. The comment revealed not just her obsessive hatred but a deeply troubling wish for harm to come to a sitting president.

Perhaps the most revealing moment was O'Donnell's mockery of Trump's spiritual beliefs. "He wants to get into heaven. I find that comical. Comical," she sneered, displaying the kind of spiritual arrogance that has become her trademark. For someone who claims moral superiority on issues ranging from gun control to politics, O'Donnell's sanctimonious dismissal of another person's faith exposes the hollow nature of her supposed compassion.

The video took an even more bizarre turn when O'Donnell launched into an extended discussion about her cold sores, complete with product recommendations. I will spare you the details.

You’re welcome.

After she painted that disturbing picture, she delved into more conspiracy theories about the Trump administration. "I think he's not gonna allow the voting in the midterms. I think what he's doing now, going all to these Democratic cities, is to, you know, declare martial law and say, 'During martial law we can't have elections.' And that's what I think's gonna happen," she claimed without evidence.

This was a public meltdown from a has-been celebrity whose Trump Derangement Syndrome has long since crossed into clinical territory. Even from her self-imposed exile in Ireland, O’Donnell showed that distance from America hasn’t softened her hatred; it’s only amplified it, along with the delusion that her rants carry weight. The video is a textbook example of the unhinged left’s reaction to Trump’s return: vitriolic, disconnected, and utterly out of step with the reality most Americans are living.

