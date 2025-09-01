Trump Admits Rushed COVID Vaccines May Have Been Disastrous

In a major admission that marks a significant victory for those who brought attention to the many risks and injuries associated with the rushed COVID-19 vaccines, Donald Trump is finally admitting that Operation Warp Speed might not have been as brilliant as he has claimed for years.

It takes humility to admit a major mistake, and now he is indeed prioritizing accountability and scientific reality in supporting an investigation into the project to rush COVID vaccines to the public toward the end of his first term in office. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulled emergency authorizations for and announced the need for more studies on the COVID-19 vaccines, Trump is standing by this effort.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday, “It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree!” He referred to the series of resignations at the CDC, which protested reforms, particularly those involving COVID-19 vaccine policy. “With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???” Indeed, a Pfizer executive admitted to the European Parliament in 2022 that her company had not tested its COVID-19 vaccine for efficacy.

The president continued, “They go off to the next ‘hunt’ and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!”

And then came the big admission: “I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter!”

On August 27, Kennedy announced that he had revoked the emergency use authorizations for the COVID-19 vaccines, which have certainly long outlived any possible justification. This does not mean the vaccines are not available; however, Kennedy clarified that health authorities will no longer indiscriminately recommend them for all ages and that further studies on their safety and efficacy are necessary. He also noted that the Biden administration had misused the authorizations to justify its problematic COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Many studies and datasets have emerged in the last few years illustrating the potential and real harms of the COVID-19 vaccines. For instance, a study that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo co-authored this year found higher all-cause and heart-related deaths among Floridians who received the Pfizer shots. In 2023, Ladapo confirmed similar findings based on Florida data and a Swiss study. Another study, published earlier this year in a medical journal, found that COVID boosters were not effective in preventing infection, hospitalization, or death. This apparently aligned with the results in a 2022 research paper showing that the vaccinated were more likely to contract severe COVID-19.

Americans deserve medical objectivity and accountability.

