RFK Jr. Revokes COVID Vaccines’ Emergency Authorization

The Biden administration and woke companies and outlets forced many people to make the choice between losing their jobs and getting a risky COVID-19 vaccine. This was based on emergency authorizations (not FDA approvals) for said vaccines. Now the Trump administration is taking action to revoke those emergency authorizations, which were based on uncompleted tests for safety and efficacy.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made two important announcements on Wednesday morning. The first was that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would work to address America’s chronic disease epidemic by incorporating nutrition and diet education into medical school curricula. The second is the news about the COVID vaccines’ authorizations from HHS’s subsidiary, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kennedy posted on X Wednesday, “I promised 4 things: 1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency.”

He added, “In a series of FDA actions today, we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for COVID vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.”

COVID-19 really should never have been classified an emergency, since it was essentially a flu virus with around a 99% survival rate for most age groups and over 94% survival even for the elderly. But certainly, it is ridiculous to pretend emergency authorizations are justified now in 2025 for COVID vaccines.

At the time the Biden administration enacted its mandates for COVID vaccination, it was working hard to hide the fact that the FDA had officially approved none of the COVID vaccines available to the American public; they had been authorized for emergency use. In other words, not only is it unconstitutional for the government to require certain vaccines, but even based on the typical federal standards now for required vaccines, the mandates were illegitimate.

Kennedy also stated in his Wednesday post, “FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three.”

As noted in his statement, one of Kennedy’s complaints against many vaccines that have been authorized or approved by the federal government in recent decades is the lack of placebo-controlled studies. This lack makes the true safety and efficacy of the vaccines highly questionable.

The HHS secretary explained in June, “No routine injected vaccine on CDC’s schedule was licensed for children based on a placebo-controlled trial. In instances where a vaccine was used as a control, it too was never licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. That is not conjecture. It is a fact based on FDA’s clinical trial data.”

Finally, we have federal healthcare authorities prioritizing our health over Big Pharma profits or government power. A little common sense goes a long way.

