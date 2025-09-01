About That Dog…

You’ve seen him... you’ve heard him... Now it’s time for the full, unfiltered exposé on that dog — the legend, the scoundrel, the menace — and the squeaky-toy addiction nobody talks about.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

If you’ve enjoyed PJ Media for free, I’d love for you to consider joining us as a PJ Media VIP. It’s the best way to support what we do here and to make sure we can keep bringing you the news, culture, and faith content you count on — plus exclusive podcasts, deeper analysis, and a community of like-minded readers.

Right now, you can get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. It’s a great deal, and it helps us keep fighting for the values we share. Become a VIP today!