The Morning Briefing: Dems Keep Bringing a Wiffle Ball Bat to Trump's Game of Hardball

The political theater playing out in Washington these days is like nothing that I've ever seen, and I've been lurking around politics since Ronald Reagan was president. It's true that D.C. has always been full of drama queens and tension, but the intensity of President Trump's way of going about his business adds a lot of spice to everything.

A little more than half a year into Trump's second term, the changes have been coming at a rapid-fire pace. The economy is changing. The deep state is changing. Foreign relations are changing. The only thing that hasn't changed is the way that Democrats go about business, especially during the Trump era.

Congressional Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media seem to be under the impression that, if they just keep flipping out over and over, they will eventually trip up the president and throw him off course. They did have a lot of success with that during his first term, after all. This is an exchange with a reporter that Trump had just last week:

REPORTER: "Why didn't you invoke this law in your first term?"



TRUMP: "Because in my first term I was fighting lunatics like you." pic.twitter.com/QFfkoKzKJF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 31, 2025

There's a decided mood shift now. He's not getting lost chasing Democrat-induced side quests. Dems are confused by the fact that Trump is doing what he promised because, let's be honest, the GOP has been talking about a lot of these things for decades and never doing a thing about them. Things that didn't seem possible before are happening now. This is from Paula:

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has announced that it is shutting down after Senate Republicans zeroed out funding for the boondoggle during their markup session on Thursday. "Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."

The president isn't getting distracted by the lies and the tantrums this time around. When there is something that he has to deal with, it's dealt with in such an effective manner that the Democrats can only respond with another rogue judge who is just begging to be overruled. That's been their go-to thus far.

Senate Minority Toddler Chuck Schumer recently opted to go the blackmail route so that the Democrats could finally have something positive to point to for their beleaguered base. He promised Republicans that Senate Dems would stop their obstructionist foot-stomping regarding nominees. All he wanted in return was a cool billion in taxpayer-funded boondoggles. That didn't go well at all for him. This is from Matt:

Trump cut through the charade with a blunt, unmistakable message to Schumer on Truth Social, calling his demand nothing less than “political extortion.” Trump called the demand “egregious and unprecedented,” warning Republicans that accepting it “would be embarrassing to the Republican Party.” He urged GOP lawmakers to reject the offer, “go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are,” and told Schumer—whom he said is under pressure from the “Radical Left Lunatics”—to “GO TO HELL!”

Schumer was under the mistaken impression that the incessant ORANGE MAN BAD fever dream of the Democrats had somehow put him in a strong bargaining position. Again, Republicans of yesteryear would no doubt have caved for his crumbs. The Trump 47 GOP bears almost no resemblance to even the Trump 45 GOP, that's how radical the change in the party has been. As I have written several times, President Trump has built a Cabinet that is on the same page with him. The strength and focus of the president and his administration have rubbed off on the Republicans in Congress.

Because they are deafened by the screaming of the voices in their heads that keep telling them that they are on the right track, the Democrats have yet to realize the enormity of the fight that they're in. They can't be honest with themselves about themselves, which in turn makes it impossible for them to accurately assess their opponents. There is also the fact that they are really only familiar with the caricatures of Republicans that they have created.

What it all means is that, just like they were last November, the Democrats are being undone by their inability to objectively assess reality. And that is because they haven't visited reality in a very, very, long time.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Upon further review, it looks like I've shirked my Mailbag duties three Fridays in a row, not two. Monday might be a better day for it anyway. Let's play it by ear. We will begin with this quick one about Hillary Clinton from Gail:

In Chinese Astrology she is a “Fire Pig.” They are born only every 60 years. She shares that distinction with Chiang Kai-Shek. Just sayin’.

As the kids like to say, there's a lot to unpack there. I don't want to start any rumors, but is there concrete proof that an elderly Chiang Kai-Shek never dated a young Hillary Clinton?

Jay writes:

Dear Mr. Kruiser,

Salutations from the HQ of Gov. Walz aka people’s republic of St. Paul, MN.

To say I look forward to your columns with zest and gusto is to do these words an injustice.

As a purveyor of paternal puns to my progeny, much to their delight, I revel in reading your musings and Dennis Miller MNF inspired monologues. Sometimes I think they wish for a patronus to drive away the Dad jokes and the demented thoughts they cause.

Thank you for the obscure, and even the occasional atlas obscura references and serious topics sent to us with levity.

All the best to you Sir for a meaningful summer full of memories, family, and continued fine writing. 🙏

Thank you very much for the kind words! It's always nice to hear that people appreciate the weird stuff. That knowledge inspires a lot of confidence in your parenting skills.

This is from Rusty:

Kruiser-meister! On Friday, you (sadly, I’m sure) informed us, your loyal readers, that “The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is at a Sansabelt appreciation convocation somewhere in the Poconos.”

I’m all for vacation and time off, especially in the cool comfort of your favorite mint green Sanasbelt slacks, but at some point, the goldbricking and excuse making needs to come to an end!! Sine Qua Non (assuming that is the given name) is clearly essential. To so brazenly take time away so often is grossly unfair to you. And who will oversee the olive loaf sandwich distribution? And who is watching the poker dogs? What if they get into the Bartles and Jaymes? Surely you see the risk?!? And don’t get me started on the looming rice cake threat!!

I suggest you craft a strongly-worded email and get it/they/nobody back to work. It’s clearly time for an intervention. The braunschweiger, and so much more, is at risk!! Sincerely,

Your loyal with-coffee morning reader friend,

Rusty

That was a most excellent compilation of recent Sine Qua Non Sequitur references. Little inside info here: the SQNS has an airtight contract which not only features a lot of time off for extracurricular activities, but also a rather hefty buyout. There were a lot of perks triggered when I decided upon anthropomorphism. I probably should have checked with my lawyer first.

This is from Ron in Wisconsin:

Speaking of Jay Leno, what does he have in common with Donald Trump and Elizabeth II, as well as Ethel Merman and Oscar Hammerstein II? Answer below... I have an even better, Hall of Fame, trivia question for your colleague (and my cheesehead neighbor) David Manney, but he's behind the paywall, and you are not. (Thanks for that, by the way.) I found his employer, as we're both on Quora, but it seems creepy to contact columnists that way.

But first... Nothing in grammar is "wrong", if it's understood. But a lot is just plain dumb, and "did used to" falls into that category. No other verb gets that treatment. It's at the level of "should of", and for the same reason, spelling by sound without stopping to think what's on the page. The D isn't needed. (Or, as they say over on Twitchy, is it (D)ifferent in this case?)

P.S. All those individuals had mothers born in Scotland. Imagine the stories traded between the Donald and Liz.

The linguist John McWhorter wrote an excellent book titled "Words on the Move," which describes how meanings of words and phrases are changing all the time. Everything he writes is fantastic, by the way. David Manney actually lives in the crawl space of a Bavarian lederhosen bedazzler named Hermst. None of us know how to contact him. Also, I knew the answer to the trivia question. Full disclosure: I'm not a repository of obscure facts about Ethel Merman or Oscar Hammerstein. I did know about the maternal units of Leno, Queen Liz, and Trump, however, so it was easy to guess from there.

We will wrap things up with this note from Laurie:

Hey, Kruiser!

Just wanted to tell you that I very much enjoy perusing your Kabana Gallery. As an art lover, it’s wonderful to be reminded why the GOATs are the GOATs. Thanks!

Laurie

And God is able!

I'm forever grateful when people let me know that they enjoy the art or the music and comedy at the end of the Briefing. Politics is heavy on it best days, so I always like to finish on a lighter note. It's so nice to know that people are appreciating it.

As always, I'm grateful for all of the emails. I'll start responding to some of the longer ones personally in the near future. I would like to give a shout out to Eric L. for his "Tranny Olympics" email, which got a little too descriptive for publication here. I enjoyed it though.

Until next week!

Everything Isn't Awful

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

WHY ARE WE HERE?!?!?

