The Church in Wales Chooses Woke Culture Over Biblical Faithfulness

Chris Queen | 11:56 AM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jon Super

It breaks my heart to watch mainline denominations continue to side with the world over truth. Even if their theology doesn’t line up with mine in every area, seeing these denominations more resemble the sinful rot of culture than faithfulness to scripture is sad.

Advertisement

The latest example of this phenomenon is the Church in Wales, which is a branch of the Anglican church. The Church in Wales installed its new archbishop on Wednesday. Archbishop Cherry Vann is a lesbian who lives in a civil partnership with another woman. Who needs scripture when you can fall in line with the world?

Vann was one of the first women the Anglican Church ordained as a priest in 1994, and she has served as Bishop of Monmouth since 2020. She will continue to serve in that capacity. According to the church’s press release, a two-thirds majority elected her as archbishop.

“Vann is also the first Anglican clergy member identifying as homosexual to become an archbishop. She lives with her civil partner, Wendy, in a same-sex relationship,” World Magazine reports, adding, “The Church in Wales blesses same-sex civil marriages but holds to the official definition of marriage as between one man and one woman.”

Advertisement

Related: Progressive Christianity Watch: Preaching Anything but the Gospel

Britons and other Anglicans who hold to biblical faithfulness have condemned Vann’s election. Andrea Williams, chief executive of advocacy group Christian Concern, made a statement, which reads in part:

As an ordained minister, and now Archbishop, Cherry Vann has sworn to uphold the teaching of the Church. Instead, she is publicly living in deliberate rejection of those very doctrines.

That she was elected with a two-thirds majority of the Electoral College demonstrates that the Church in Wales has now institutionally turned away from biblical teaching on sexual morality.

What is a church if it refuses to uphold the doctrines it professes to believe? What does the Church in Wales actually stand for, if not the gospel handed down through the centuries?

This appointment marks a tragic moment, evidence that the Church in Wales is in open rebellion against God’s Word. It is a clear sign of apostasy.

No Bible-believing Christian can remain under the spiritual leadership of someone who so publicly rejects the clear teaching of Scripture.

Rev. Dr. Justin Badi Arama, archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan and the chairman of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches, made a blistering statement:

Advertisement

Before The Episcopal Church of the United States went ahead with the consecration of Gene Robinson, who was openly in a same sex relationship, as Bishop of New Hampshire, the 2003 Primates Meeting in Canterbury warned that this action would “tear the fabric of the Anglican Communion at its deepest level” if it went ahead.

Despite this warning, the divisive rejection of the historic biblical and Anglican teaching on marriage and human sexuality has been allowed to continue without any effective restraint. The election of the Rt Rev Cherry Vann as the Archbishop of Wales is the latest example and we now have a Primate of the Anglican Communion who is, to quote from her address at a Pride Cymru Eucharist in August 2021, “an openly lesbian and civilly partnered bishop.”

Faithful Anglicans of the Global South will grieve that the tear in the fabric of our beloved Communion is now established at the highest level, but this will also strengthen our resolve to restore the Scriptures to their central place in our life together and build covenanted relationships through which we are able to gladly recognise one another as partners in mission and members of the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.

Advertisement

Seeing these churches in places like Africa remain faithful to God’s Word is encouraging. If only more mainline churches in the West would be bold and stand firm.

It’s truly heartbreaking to see another denomination choose the world over God’s truth. The election of Vann to lead the Church in Wales is doubly sad to me because much of my heritage is Welsh, and I have a certain affinity for Wales and its culture.

Gweddïwch dros yr Eglwys yng Nghymru. Pray for the Church in Wales. Pray for repentance, and pray that God will protect it from sliding further into apostasy.

The Church is under siege — from within. As more mainline denominations bow to cultural pressure and abandon the clear teachings of Scripture, believers must stand firm and speak truth with boldness. At PJ Media, we’re committed to defending biblical orthodoxy and calling out apostasy, no matter where it appears.

If you care about truth over trend, join us. Become a PJ Media VIP and support fearless reporting and commentary rooted in conviction. For a limited time, get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.

Click here to join now. This is how we fight the good fight.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an editor and columnist at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY LGBTQ+

Recommended

Brennan and Clapper Just Hit the Panic Button Matt Margolis
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Another Lefty 'ICE Kidnapping' Story Is Blown Wide Open Victoria Taft
Kamala's Colbert Cringe-Fest Stephen Green
Don the Builder Is Gifting a Magnificent State Ballroom to the White House Athena Thorne
The Morning Briefing: Gender Sanity Is Slowly Returning to the World of Sports Stephen Kruiser
Not One More Number: Say Their Names or Admit You Don’t Care David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: Can Trump’s Tariff Hammer End Putin’s War?
Trump Revives the Presidential Fitness Test, Putting Weakness on Notice
Summer in the South: A Controversial Crop With Deep Roots and a Complicated Story
Advertisement