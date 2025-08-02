Ultra-Woke Jaguar CEO Steps Down

Honk if you saw this one coming. In a move that everyone but the top leadership at Jaguar could have predicted, the CEO who oversaw the car company’s woke rebranding is stepping down.

While American Eagle made headlines with an ad people found refreshing in its lack of leftist rhetoric, Jaguar was driving full-speed over the edge of the Cliffs of Insanity (otherwise known as woke rebranding). Not to mention that Jaguar is all-in on the electric vehicle climate alarmist nonsense. Now Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell is leaving his post.

The company appears to be framing this as an ordinary retirement taken at the end of a very financially successful tenure in office, but Jaguar stock plunged in Nov. 2024 after the company’s new outrageous woke ad campaign was released, and it continues to face multiple major financial challenges.

Car and Driver spoke to Jaguar to confirm Mardell’s retirement, announcing:

Adrian Mardell will retire as the CEO of JLR after three years in the position and 35 years with the company, a spokesperson confirmed to Car and Driver. In his three years as CEO, Mardell took the company from taking heavy financial losses to achieving its best profits in years.

But that isn’t the whole story. Economic Times at the start of July reported that Jaguar was dealing with “a sharp sales decline in Europe,” and that its “transition to electric vehicles” has “raised concerns among investors and long-time customers.” Based on this report, Jaguar has a “limited product range and falling profits.” So Mardell isn’t leaving on quite the high note that Jaguar is pretending he is.

Electric vehicles are very expensive, but Jaguar customers might not be extremely bothered by that. EVs are also, however, extremely unreliable, inefficient, prone to problems, and wholly impractical for long trips. Furthermore, the EV car batteries — which are extremely toxic to manufacture and dispose of, and which rely on abusive labor in Africa and China — have comparatively short lives.

Again, the Jaguar spokesperson simply told Car and Driver, “Adrian Mardell has expressed his desire to retire from JLR after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company.” But speculation is rife due to the company’s bad press and financial pitfalls because of its EV craze and laughably bad woke ad below.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO stepping down, months after controversial ‘woke’ rebrand and companies move to switch to EV’s saw sales plummet.



Adrian Mardell will step down and ‘retire’ as CEO after three decades at the company.



It comes after the car manufacturer announced it was… pic.twitter.com/WdVjl3TZxB — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 31, 2025

Maybe Mardell is pulling out before total financial catastrophe occurs. Maybe he was pressured to resign. His direct predecessor served for two years, but the CEO before that served for 10 years. Whatever the case, Mardell and the rest of Jaguar leadership certainly managed at one blow to make a beloved and iconic brand an online laughingstock.

And thus he proved once again that many Western corporate leaders are either such ideologues that they will even deliberately harm their bottom line to push Marxist propaganda, or they are desperately trying to reshape the culture in their image, or they are so blinded that they really believe we peasants will simply applaud whatever they do.

In truth, the Jaguar ad campaign and EV switch was an auto wreck of epic proportions.

