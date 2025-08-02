American Eagle Just Earned a Million Customers

In response to the woke backlash against their “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad, American Eagle released an official statement on Instagram:

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Whoever wrote and published that response deserves a raise.

And a promotion.

And a golden parachute.

Because they just earned American Eagle a million customers.

Why? Because everybody is sick of woke. Everyone is sick of being told that standards of beauty are tools of oppression. And everyone is sick of letting a small but shrieking cadre of self-loathing nihilists dictate to the rest of us what our opinions should be.

Much has been said about the irrational criticism being leveled at Sydney Sweeney as primarily coming from people who are physically ugly. This is inaccurate. The criticism has been coming from people who are envious. Forget the purple hair, the nose ring, the horn-rimmed glasses. Their envy is what makes them ugly. And they hide their envy behind a laughably transparent mask of righteousness. It’s as reprehensible as it is pathetic.

Just say it. Say, “I wish I looked like Sydney Sweeney.”

It would be nice if I looked like Gavin Casalegno. But I don’t. And I’m fine with that, because I’ve matured to the point where I know that it doesn’t require gorgeous good looks to lead a meaningful, happy life. I'm happy for Gavin that he's as handsome as he is. I'm also happy with the life I've created for myself. I don’t need to post videos attacking Gavin and his Dunkin' ads.

And as far as the absurd attacks on the Sweeney ads as being dog whistles for “white supremacy,” I’ll just say this. It would be nice if I looked like Shemar Moore as well. He’s black, and my recognition of his “good genes” is not an exaltation of “black supremacy.” Good genetics knows no skin color, and the Sweeney ads never suggested they did. If that’s what you took from the ad, that simply reflects the racial lens through which you view anything and everything. You are the one who is obsessed with race, and your attempt to shift your guilt to Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle is simply projection at its most vulgar.

The irony is that many of Sydney Sweeney’s social media critics are, objectively, not physically ugly. (I apologize if you just spit your coffee across your laptop screen, but hear me out). Take a serious look. Come on, be fair. Not all of them, but some of them. If they stopped wearing their hair like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber, if they removed the scrap metal from their lips and nose, if they stopped dressing like Marilyn Manson getting sexually assaulted by a gang of rogue Smurfs, and if they just took a little care of themselves to send a message to others that they actually give a damn how they look, some of them might actually get approached before closing time.

You know what else is attractive about Sydney Sweeney beyond her physical appearance? She gives off a vibe of friendliness, of approachability, of a down-to-earth compatibility with men that understands football and power tools and pizza night. And when she inevitably needs to reject a hopeful would-be suitor, she does it with grace and with class. She doesn’t cross her arms, turn up her nose, and lecture him about toxic masculinity.

She’s comfortable with herself. And you aren’t. And isn’t that the real reason behind your resentment?

As the American Eagle statement implies, confidence is sexy. Envy, bitterness, hate, self-pity, phony virtue signaling, and zero character? Not so much. Her attitude attracts men. Your attitude repels them.

So thank you, American Eagle, for rejecting the demand to cave to the woke mob. Thank you for having the courage, the decency, and the common sense to choose the path that the cowards at Bud Light, Victoria’s Secret, and Target didn’t.

I honestly cannot tell you if I even own a pair of American Eagle jeans. I’m a guy. I just go to the store, pick out the first pair of jeans that I come across that’s in my size, and I head to the registers. But moving forward, it’s American Eagle for me.

I suspect millions of other Americans feel the same.

