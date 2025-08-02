Hochul Claims a ‘Lot of Alignment’ With Radical Mamdani

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-espicable) claims to have found a “lot of alignment” on multiple issues with the Jew-hating, jihadi-loving socialist whose bid for New York City mayor is causing such controversy.

Advertisement

Appearing on MSNBC’s “All In” Friday, Hochul proved she is indeed “all in” on Commie wokeness. While acknowledging some ideological differences between herself and Zohran Mamdani, who is a candidate straight out of a dystopian nightmare, Hochul also affirmed she likes some of his blatantly socialist policies.

Chris Hayes asked Hochul, “In the 45 seconds I have left, the mayoral race is headed towards the general election in New York City. Zohran Mamdani won that quite surprisingly, but quite definitively, that New York City primary. You have not endorsed him as of yet. Other officeholders, Democrats have. What are you waiting for, what are you looking for to make the decision whether you’re going to endorse the Democratic nominee for mayor?”

Hochul babbled vaguely about mere communication with Mamdani, as if a Communist ever compromised because of a conversation. “We’ll have more conversations,” the leftist NY governor declared. “I already started that. I went and I visited him just a couple of days after the election. He’s taken a lot of positions that I don’t agree with, but we have a lot of alignment on issues like affordability.”

Of course, pro-Hamas Mamdani isn’t the only member of this duo who’s part of a death cult. Hochul this year infamously shielded a doctor accused of illegally providing abortion pills used in the forced abortion of a Louisiana teen’s baby from legal repercussions. Not only that, New York has been enforcing socialistic policies for years now, hence the exodus of wealthy people and businesses from the state (which will certainly increase if Mamdani is elected). It really isn’t a surprise Hochul and Mamdani would find common ground.

Advertisement

Hochul continued to ramble to MSNBC about Mamdani, “He supports my efforts to build more housing so it’s not the most expensive purchase… more supply, the prices go down. I understand what it’s like to be a struggling mom. I was that mom. I had to leave a job with Sen. Moynihan because I couldn’t afford childcare. I know what it’s like, and I’m there with him in dealing with the affordability issues. So we’ll just have more conversations.”

Read Also: Former Hostage Decries Plight of Israeli Hostages in Gaza

Whenever government gets involved in housing or childcare or arbitrarily meddling with prices, the result is always an increase in prices for everyone, infringement of rights, and other catastrophes. This is why socialism doesn’t work. Redistributing money or using taxpayers’ money to build cheap housing (as Hochul does) for poor people just creates new problems, without really solving the old ones. Hence the War on Poverty was an utter failure.

Mamdani himself has horrified sane Americans and even lefty NYC businessmen by such Communist proposals as government-owned grocery stores, free daycare, and a $30 minimum wage, policies proven over and over to fail spectacularly in practice. He has called for defunding the police, and claimed Israel “is not a country,” while his father defended suicide bombers and is an advisor for the Israel-hating Gaza Tribunal.

Advertisement

"Israel is not a place, it is not a country," said Zohran Mamdani at a panel in 2023 surrounded by Hamas supporters Simone Zimmerman, Najla Said and Noura Erakat. pic.twitter.com/QGA1NFJ7kH — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 31, 2025

God help New York between Hochul the hypocrite and Mamdani the Commie.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to expose radical Democrat wokeness. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.